10 arrested, case filed for 6  murders at Rohingya camp  

Cox's Bazar, Oct 24: A case has been filed with Ukhiya Police Station in Cox's Bazar district in connection with the killing of six people at a Rohingya camp's madrasa in the upazila early hours of Friday.

Deceased Azizul Haque's father Nurul Islam lodged the case on Saturday night accusing 25 named and some 200-250 unnamed people. Meanwhile, Armed Police Battalion (APBn) members arrested 10 people in connection with the incident during drives from Friday to 3pm on Saturday.Regarding the matter, APBn's Additional Superintendent of Police in Cox's Bazar Kamran Hossain said, "Of the 10 arrestees, Mujibur Rahman was held from camp-11 with a shutter gun and six bullets. Police filed an arms case against Mujibur."







