Monday, 25 October, 2021, 5:35 PM
Dhalbaria UP Polls

Drop ‘Razakar’s son’ as candidate: AL leaders  

Published : Monday, 25 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72
Staff Correspondent

Leaders and activists of Dhalbaria union Awami League in Kaliganj upazila of Satkhira district on Sunday gave ultimatum of mass resignation from the party if the nomination of  Razakar's son  Gazi Shawkat Hossain is not cancelled within 72 hours.
Local AL leaders and activists announced the ultimatum by holding an hour-long human chain in front of the Dhalbaria Union Awami League office and drew the attention of party President Sheikh Hasina and General Secretary Obaidul Quader.
Meanwhile, locals were demanding the cancellation of the boat nomination of the much-criticized chairman of Dhalbaria union Gazi Shawkat Hossain, also son of a local Razakar, in Kaliganj.
Valiant freedom fighter Nurul Islam presided over the human chain. Dhalbaria union AL joint general secretary Tapas Mandal, ward-9 AL president Abubakkar Gain, Puja Udjapan Parishad president Biswajit Ghorami and general secretary Sudarshan Sarkar and union Juba League president Sheikh Aminur Rahma were spoke among others.
The speakers in the human chain said that late Khorshed Gazi of Gobindpur village, the father of boat candidate Gazi Shawkat Hossain, was a notorious Razakar. Khorshed Ghazi was one of the leaders of the Peace Committee during the War of Liberation. He is a war criminal named in the gazette published by the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs.



