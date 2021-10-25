Have patience for vaccine: DGHS spokesman

Prof Nazmul Islam, spokesman of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has urged people who have registered for Covid-19 vaccine but have not received an SMS to be patient.

He made the remark in the daily online health bulletin organized by the DGHS on Sunday.

Prof Nazmul said, "Those who have not yet received the SMS must wait patiently. More than 55.2 million people have so far registered for vaccine against Covid-19 in the country, out of which over 20 million people have completed two doses of vaccine. However, those who have registered and received an SMS on their mobile phone will get the vaccine in due course."

Mentioning that there is no alternative without maintain hygiene rules to prevent corona, he said, "In addition to following hygiene rules, people should not overcrowd the vaccination centres. The decline in the number of cases is very promising but there is no reason to be satisfied"

"Until a 100 per cent effective vaccine is available, all conventional hygiene rules must be followed. Those who have been vaccinated must follow the same hygiene rules."

He further said, "At present the patient pressure in Covid-19 dedicated hospitals has come down. The number of service recipients through telemedicine has also come down as the number of infections has come down."

When asked about the number of school going students, registered for vaccine, he replied that the school authorities are informing the ICT ministry about it. The total number of registered students would be announced in the last week of this month or in the first week of next month.







