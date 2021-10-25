Video
One more dead, 179 hospitalized with dengue

Published : Monday, 25 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Staff Correspondent

One more dengue patient died and 179 hospitalized with dengue disease in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Sunday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).     
Of them, 154 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 25 outside Dhaka.
According to the statistics, a total of 22,498 dengue patients were admitted to different hospitals in the country from January 1 this year to October 24. Among them, a total of 21,571 patients have returned home after recovery.
The total number of dengue patients taking treatment in different hospitals across the country is 840. Of them, 680 are taking treatment at different hospitals in the capital while 160 are receiving it outside the capital.  
The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) has received 87 reports of suspected dengue deaths so far this year. Some 12 people died in July, 34 in August, 23 in September and 17 in October so far.
Among 22,498 infected, 4,301 dengue patients were hospitalised in the first 19 days of October, 7,841 in September, 7,698 in August, 2,286 in July, 272 in June, while 43 were infected in May.
Among the deaths, 80 have died in Dhaka division, two each  in Chattogram and Khulna divisions and one each in Rajshahi, Barisal and Mymensingh divisions.


