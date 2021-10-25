Ruma Sarker sent to jail

Ruma Sarker, Assistant Professor of Begum Badrunnessa Government Girls' College, was sent to jail after a two-day remand in a case filed over spreading anti-state video on social media and stirring communal tensions.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Sadbir Yasir Ahsan Chawdhury passed the order on Sunday rejecting her bail prayer.

On Thursday another court placed her on a two day remand for interrogation.

Ruma Sarker was picked up from her Baily Road residence on Wednesday morning.

Ruma had uploaded a video of the murder of one Shahinuddin in Dhaka's Pallabi, claiming it to be the footage of the murder of Jatan Kumar Saha, who died in a mob attack in Noakhali's Begumganj upazila on October 15.

Police filed a case against Ruma with Ramna police Station on Wednesday under Digital Security Act (DSA).





