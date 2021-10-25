Video
Monday, 25 October, 2021
Govt to construct 30,000 Bir-Nibash for insolvent freedom fighters

Published : Monday, 25 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 217

The government will construct 30,000 Bir-Nibash throughout the country as part of providing housing facilities for all insolvent freedom fighters.
"Marking the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the golden jubilee of Independence, the government is going to construct those one-storey houses," according to a official release here today. Earlier, 14,000 houses were approved for the freedom fighters, but later the government decided to build 30,000 Bir-Nibash which is being constructed at a cost of Taka 13.43 lakh for each house.
Liberation Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Huq has given directives to the concerned authority to maintain quality in construction of those accommodations.
"A total of 30,000 Bir-Nibash will be constructed throughout the country for the insolvent veteran freedom fighters as the gift from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina," he said while inaugurating a training workshop for the field level officials of the Bir-Nibash construction project here on Sunday.
The Bir-Nibash will be constructed through the upazila-wise implementation committee to ease the project implementation. "The committee has been included the concerned freedom fighter who get the allocation of the housing along with the officials," Huq added.
The minister also asked the concerned officials to capture video clipping while building the houses and to ensure the presence of the heroic freedom fighters who have got the allocation of those houses.    -BSS



