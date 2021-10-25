Australian envoy sees potentials for future bilateral cooperation ‘golden’

Australian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Jeremy Bruer has said his country "wants to work energetically" to enhance trade and investment with Bangladesh, noting that the future is "golden" for the two countries to collaborate in broader areas and take the ties to new heights.

"If you ask me for my prognosis for the future of Bangladesh-Australia relations - I say again, the future is golden," he said, highlighting the opportunities that the recently signed Trade and Investment Framework Arrangement (TIFA) offer.

The High Commissioner, however, said he does not deny that there are significant challenges globally that they need to be met, taking advantage of that golden future and working together in a way that helps meet those challenges "constructively" and supports welfare of the countries.

The Australian envoy made the remarks while delivering his keynote speech at a virtual dialogue titled "Bangladesh-Australia Relations: Prognosis for the Future".

Cosmos Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the Cosmos Group, hosted the dialogue as part of its ongoing Ambassadors' Lecture Series.

The opening remarks were delivered by Cosmos Foundation Chairman Enayetullah Khan. The session was chaired by Dr Iftekhar Ahmed Chowdhury, a renowned scholar-diplomat and former Advisor on Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh Caretaker Government.

Former Foreign Secretary Shamsher Mobin Chowdhury, Distinguished Fellow at Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) Dr Debapriya Bhattacharya, Professor at International Relations Department of Dhaka University Imtiaz Ahmed, Brig Gen (retd) Shahedul Anam Khan and Honorary Advisor Emeritus, Cosmos Foundation Ambassador (retd) Tariq A Karim comprised the panel of discussants. -UNB









