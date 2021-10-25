Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 25 October, 2021, 5:34 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

DUMUNA celebrates UN Day

Published : Monday, 25 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 327

Dhaka University Model United Nations Association (DUMUNA) has celebrated the 76th founding anniversary of United Nations (UN) amid enthusiasm and festivity.
The day was celebrated through different programmes including cutting of cake and holding of discussion and cultural event at university's Teacher-Student Center, said a press release on Sunday.
To mark the day, a discussion was held titled 'The emergence of Bangladesh in global arena' at the auditorium of university's TSC, with university Vice Chancellor Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman in the chair.
Moderator of DUMUMA also Professor of International Relations department Dr Delwar Hossen presented the keynote speech in the discussion. DUMUNA president Ashiqul Islam was present.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Govt to construct 30,000 Bir-Nibash for insolvent freedom fighters
Vice Chancellor of Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology
Bangladesh Power Development Board organised a training programme
Australian envoy sees potentials for future bilateral cooperation ‘golden’
Bangladesh United Islami Party organises a rountable at the National Press Club
DUMUNA celebrates UN Day
All illegal occupants over city canals to be evicted: Minister
Man held with 8 gold bars in Hili


Latest News
Dybala saves Juve at Inter, Napoli's perfect start ends
S Indian legend Rajinikanth receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award
Indictment hearing in two cases against Khaleda Nov 3
South Asian nations should work to alleviate poverty: PM
Rabindra University teachers, employees freed after 10 hrs
Army personnel killed in Sirajganj road accident
Koko's wife visits Khaleda at Evercare Hospital
59 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
Messi muted as 10-man PSG draw with Marseille
DSEX dips below 7,000 points
Most Read News
China passes law to cut homework pressures on students
Bangladesh reports nine deaths from Covid
Prosecution seeks death penalty for 25 accused
Army Chief SM Shafiuddin Ahmed inspects stalls
US envoy urges North Korea to stop missile tests
Fostering sustainable agri-food systems
Man held with 8 gold bars in Hili
Sharjah wickets make Tigers upbeat to beat Sri Lanka today
Discipline at state-level collapses if misrule lingers: ASM Rab
Israel says to build over 1,300 new W.Bank settler homes
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft