DUMUNA celebrates UN Day

Dhaka University Model United Nations Association (DUMUNA) has celebrated the 76th founding anniversary of United Nations (UN) amid enthusiasm and festivity.

The day was celebrated through different programmes including cutting of cake and holding of discussion and cultural event at university's Teacher-Student Center, said a press release on Sunday.

To mark the day, a discussion was held titled 'The emergence of Bangladesh in global arena' at the auditorium of university's TSC, with university Vice Chancellor Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman in the chair.

Moderator of DUMUMA also Professor of International Relations department Dr Delwar Hossen presented the keynote speech in the discussion. DUMUNA president Ashiqul Islam was present.












