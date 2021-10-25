Video
Monday, 25 October, 2021
All illegal occupants over city canals to be evicted: Minister

Published : Monday, 25 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 284

All the illegal occupants over each canal in the capital city will be evicted within the tenure of this government to save people from waterlogging.
"Necessary action will be taken as per the law, no matter how powerful the occupiers are...projects will be taken to save the canals," Minister of Local Government and Rural Development (LGRD) Muhammad Tajul Islam, said.
The minister believes if the canals are freed up, it would be possible to build multiple Hatirjheel-like large canal projects in the city. Walkways could be built on both sides of the canals.
Large establishments have been built over the canals by the occupiers making fake The minister added that 170 acres of canal areas, out of 173 acres, in Kalyanpur have been encroached. All the establishments in the canal areas, including that of Kalyanpur, will be evicted soon.
According to the Dhaka Deputy Commissioner's record, there are 50 canals, locally called Khal, in the Dhaka metropolitan areas.
The large canals include Baishteki in North Senpara; Sanbadik khal in North Senpara Parbata; Digun khal in Goran Chatbari of Mirpur; Gabtali Khal that flows to the Turag River; Rupnagar Khal in Arambagh; Kalyanpur Khal, Kalyanpur main and Kalyanpur partial in Kalyanpur area; Bawnia Khal and Diabari Khal in Uttara.
Besides there are small canals like Abdullahpur Khal in Bailjuli Ranavola mouza; Ramchandra Khal in Ramchandrapur mouza; Katasur khal in Katasur mouza; Rajabazar Khal in Rajabazar mouza; Begunbari Khal in Boro Maghbazar mouza; Mohakhali Khal in Tejgaon industrial mouza; Meradia-Gazaria Khal in Ulun Meradia mouza; Gullar Khal in Baddar North Meradia mouza; Gulshan lake in Gulshan residential area mouza; Bhatara Khal and Sutivhola Khal of Bhatara mouza; Dumni Khal of Dumni mouza; Talna Khal of Talna mouza; Baothat Khal in Baothat mouza; Amaiya Khal in Gobindpur mouza; Nirnichak Khal in Nirnichak mouza; Bhaturia Khal in Bhaturia mouza; Small Palasia Khal in the small Palasia mouza; Palashia canal in Palasia mouza, and Chamurkhan Khal in Chamurkhan mouza.
Some other canals include Ujanpur Khal in Ujanpur mouza; Gobindpur Khal in Gobindpur mouza; Canal in front of Bashundhara Apollo Hospital in Joarsahara mouza; Dayanpara Khal; Kathal Khal; Ibrahimpur Khal in Ibrahimpur mouza; Mousaid Khal in Uttarkhan mouza; Dholaikhal-1 and Dholaikhal-2 in Dholaikhal mouza; Paribagh Khal in Ramna mouza; Khilgaon mouza's Khilgaon-Basabo Khal, Kamrangirchar mouza's Kamrangirchar Khal, Enayetganj mouza's Kalunagar Khal, Sultanganj mouza's Rayer Bazar Khal, Nandipara mouza's Nandipara Trimohoni (Jirani) Khal and Nayakhola mouza Nayakhola Khal.
The existence of all these canals has become almost impossible to identify due to the huge illegal establishments of the occupiers.
Experts think that Dhaka city will get rid of the waterlogging problem if the canals could be freed from illegal occupants.    -UNB


Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
