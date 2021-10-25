Ensuring equitable access to public services

Dear Sir

The Constitution recognizes the equal rights of every citizen irrespective of race, religion, caste, clan or gender. It is inhumane for a person to be discriminated against in accessing public facilities or services because only of his or her special characteristics or community. Indeed, it's a clear violation of the Constitution.



However, a recent study of TIB says that marginalized people of the society such as tribal, dalit, tea garden worker, transgender people and victim of acid terrorism are discriminated against in getting public services. The study also says that these marginalized people, isolated from the mainstream of society, who have been labelled as "socially handicapped" by the society, not only face discrimination in accessing services from public institutions on various issues including education, health, land and even social security, but also they often are denied legal support.



So, there is no alternative to formulating and enacting an anti-discrimination law to prevent all these discriminatory practices and ensure accountable services. In addition to, marginalized people must be heeded and considered in making policies. The government must also expedite service delivery and adopt comprehensive plans to ensure an equitable access to public services.



Monirul Haque Rony

Jhikargachha, Jashore