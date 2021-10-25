

New type of dengue is more dominant



A new problem with dengue fever since last year is that the liver is infected, it makes the patient weak, grows distaste of food, vomiting, and liver pain. It usually occurs after the fever subsides and can last for 5-6 days. The disease has killed several people in the last few years. According to an estimate, the number of dengue cases since January 1 this year is about 20,000. The most affected month is August. 6,432 people were infected in August. 65 people died.



However, dengue has spread across the country. In addition to corona, this dengue infection has created new fears among people across the country. Meanwhile, a study by the Bangladesh Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (BCSIR) found that they have identified a new serotype of dengue among patients in Bangladesh. Residents of Dhaka are being attacked more by this type called Denvi /3. Due to such an attack of Denvi /3, the blood platelets decrease rapidly. Such victims quickly fall ill.



Moreover, the severity of the disease increases due to the late admission of dengue patients to the hospital. This is due to a lot of ignorance. The first case of denvi /3 dengue was seen in the country in 2017. Before that there were two more types Denvi /1 Denvi /2. If a person is infected with a variant of dengue and develops immunity, then if he / she is infected with a variant of the denvi/3 virus, his / her condition is more likely to be critical. Infection with one serotype of the virus gives the patient immunity to that serotype for life, but temporary immunity to different serotypes. Avoiding Aedes mosquito is the main way to prevent dengue.



The World Bank says the adverse effects of climate change are responsible for the increase in dengue outbreaks in Dhaka. People in Bangladesh were more affected by dengue in 2019. Millions of people were infected with dengue that year. In August alone, more than 50,000 people were hospitalized that year. According to private estimates, 276 deaths have been reported from dengue.



Health experts say the two epidemics could pose a major threat to human life if they continue together. Again, many people are assuming that COVID /19-A has also been infected with dengue due to the combination of dengue symptoms with the corona virus.



A published survey showed that Aedes mosquitoes were not found in Ward No. 37 of DNCC (Aftabnagar, Merul Badda) and Ward No. 35 (Bangshal) of DSCC. It is most common in Basabo and Goran areas of DSCC. The most Aedes mosquito prone areas of DNCC are Magbazar and New Eskaton, Bashundhara and Nikunj areas. Besides, Aedes mosquitoes have been found in Kalyanpur, Darussalam Mirpur-10, Kazipara, Mohakhali and Niketan areas. Experts think 'aedes albopictus mosquito' species is to be blamed for rural dengue outbreak outside Dhaka.



They say that Aedes albopictus is one of the two types of mosquitoes involved in the spread of dengue; the other is Aedes Aegypty. Of these, Egypt is more prevalent in Dhaka or urban areas. Apart from this, the concentration of Aedes albopictus is higher in rural areas. According to antomologists, such mosquitoes do not bite inside the house but outside.June to September is considered to be the best time to spread dengue.



It is more important to be aware this time because there are several reasons why there is a risk of dengue outbreak.Aedes mosquito eggs can survive if kept in a dry place for up to six months. This time the density of Aedes mosquitoes is increasing due to earlier rains and now intermittent rains.Due to shortage of water in Dhaka and other parts of the country, people store water in buckets or drums, these drums are playing a major role in the spread of Aedes mosquitoes in various construction sites.It has been mentioned here that dengue is increasing in urban as well as rural areas.



In 2019, not many dengue patients were found in rural areas. Now we can see that there are many dengue patients in rural areas. This is because urbanization has now spread to the villages. The houses in these places have AC and fridge. The Aedes mosquito population is growing for urbanization.



The accumulation of water in the construction sites could increase the incidence of dengue which contributes to the emergence of Aedes mosquitoes in higher humidity. The mayor of the north claimed that he requested to clean the surroundings of the house on his own initiative for 10 minutes every Saturday. But the townspeople did not take it into account. There is no way to eradicate Aedes mosquito without personal awareness.



Many homes do not use mosquito nets. You have to develop the habit of sleeping with mosquito nets. The roof of the house or the surroundings should be kept clean on your own initiative. This will reduce the mosquito infestation a lot. If there are flower tubs or broken plastic bottles, coconut shells, tires or polythene inside the house, clean them quickly and drain the accumulated water from the flower tubs. Spray or fog at least three times a week to kill mosquitoes. We should clean out the accumulated rain water as it contains Aedes mosquito eggs during this time.



It is possible to eradicate mosquitoes if the city corporations perform their duties properly. Dengue will be eradicated only if mosquitoes are eradicated.

The writer is a student, Department of Sociology, Jagannath University







