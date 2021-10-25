Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 25 October, 2021, 5:34 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

New type of dengue is more dominant

Published : Monday, 25 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 319
Taiaba Pushpo

New type of dengue is more dominant

New type of dengue is more dominant

Along with corona, dengue is causing great panic. Dengue is endemic in more than 110 countries in Asia, South America, and other continents. About ten to twenty thousand people died. The first mention of dengue was made in 1779. The origins and transmission of the dengue virus became known in detail in the early twentieth century.

A new problem with dengue fever since last year is that the liver is infected, it makes the patient weak, grows distaste of food, vomiting, and liver pain. It usually occurs after the fever subsides and can last for 5-6 days. The disease has killed several people in the last few years. According to an estimate, the number of dengue cases since January 1 this year is about 20,000. The most affected month is August. 6,432 people were infected in August. 65 people died.

However, dengue has spread across the country. In addition to corona, this dengue infection has created new fears among people across the country. Meanwhile, a study by the Bangladesh Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (BCSIR) found that they have identified a new serotype of dengue among patients in Bangladesh. Residents of Dhaka are being attacked more by this type called Denvi /3. Due to such an attack of Denvi /3, the blood platelets decrease rapidly. Such victims quickly fall ill.

Moreover, the severity of the disease increases due to the late admission of dengue patients to the hospital. This is due to a lot of ignorance. The first case of denvi /3 dengue was seen in the country in 2017. Before that there were two more types Denvi /1 Denvi /2. If a person is infected with a variant of dengue and develops immunity, then if he / she is infected with a variant of the denvi/3 virus, his / her condition is more likely to be critical. Infection with one serotype of the virus gives the patient immunity to that serotype for life, but temporary immunity to different serotypes. Avoiding Aedes mosquito is the main way to prevent dengue.

The World Bank says the adverse effects of climate change are responsible for the increase in dengue outbreaks in Dhaka. People in Bangladesh were more affected by dengue in 2019. Millions of people were infected with dengue that year. In August alone, more than 50,000 people were hospitalized that year. According to private estimates, 276 deaths have been reported from dengue.

Health experts say the two epidemics could pose a major threat to human life if they continue together. Again, many people are assuming that COVID /19-A has also been infected with dengue due to the combination of dengue symptoms with the corona virus.

A published survey showed that Aedes mosquitoes were not found in Ward No. 37 of DNCC (Aftabnagar, Merul Badda) and Ward No. 35 (Bangshal) of DSCC. It is most common in Basabo and Goran areas of DSCC. The most Aedes mosquito prone areas of DNCC are Magbazar and New Eskaton, Bashundhara and Nikunj areas. Besides, Aedes mosquitoes have been found in Kalyanpur, Darussalam Mirpur-10, Kazipara, Mohakhali and Niketan areas. Experts think 'aedes albopictus mosquito' species is to be blamed for rural dengue outbreak outside Dhaka.

They say that Aedes albopictus is one of the two types of mosquitoes involved in the spread of dengue; the other is Aedes Aegypty. Of these, Egypt is more prevalent in Dhaka or urban areas. Apart from this, the concentration of Aedes albopictus is higher in rural areas. According to antomologists, such mosquitoes do not bite inside the house but outside.June to September is considered to be the best time to spread dengue.

It is more important to be aware this time because there are several reasons why there is a risk of dengue outbreak.Aedes mosquito eggs can survive if kept in a dry place for up to six months. This time the density of Aedes mosquitoes is increasing due to earlier rains and now intermittent rains.Due to shortage of water in Dhaka and other parts of the country, people store water in buckets or drums, these drums are playing a major role in the spread of Aedes mosquitoes in various construction sites.It has been mentioned here that dengue is increasing in urban as well as rural areas.

In 2019, not many dengue patients were found in rural areas. Now we can see that there are many dengue patients in rural areas. This is because urbanization has now spread to the villages. The houses in these places have AC and fridge. The Aedes mosquito population is growing for urbanization.

The accumulation of water in the construction sites could increase the incidence of dengue which contributes to the emergence of Aedes mosquitoes in higher humidity. The mayor of the north claimed that he requested to clean the surroundings of the house on his own initiative for 10 minutes every Saturday. But the townspeople did not take it into account. There is no way to eradicate Aedes mosquito without personal awareness.

Many homes do not use mosquito nets. You have to develop the habit of sleeping with mosquito nets. The roof of the house or the surroundings should be kept clean on your own initiative. This will reduce the mosquito infestation a lot. If there are flower tubs or broken plastic bottles, coconut shells, tires or polythene inside the house, clean them quickly and drain the accumulated water from the flower tubs. Spray or fog at least three times a week to kill mosquitoes. We should clean out the accumulated rain water as it contains Aedes mosquito eggs during this time.

It is possible to eradicate mosquitoes if the city corporations perform their duties properly. Dengue will be eradicated only if mosquitoes are eradicated.
The writer is a student, Department of Sociology, Jagannath University


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ensuring equitable access to public services
Taliban win backing for aid, engagement at Moscow meeting
New type of dengue is more dominant
First encounter with President Ayub  
Wastage of food
Circular economy against climate change: Cities’ liveability and sustainability
Thwart the conspiracy of communal turmoil
Taliban powerless to stop Afghanistan’s decline


Latest News
Dybala saves Juve at Inter, Napoli's perfect start ends
S Indian legend Rajinikanth receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award
Indictment hearing in two cases against Khaleda Nov 3
South Asian nations should work to alleviate poverty: PM
Rabindra University teachers, employees freed after 10 hrs
Army personnel killed in Sirajganj road accident
Koko's wife visits Khaleda at Evercare Hospital
59 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
Messi muted as 10-man PSG draw with Marseille
DSEX dips below 7,000 points
Most Read News
China passes law to cut homework pressures on students
Bangladesh reports nine deaths from Covid
Prosecution seeks death penalty for 25 accused
Army Chief SM Shafiuddin Ahmed inspects stalls
US envoy urges North Korea to stop missile tests
Fostering sustainable agri-food systems
Man held with 8 gold bars in Hili
Sharjah wickets make Tigers upbeat to beat Sri Lanka today
Discipline at state-level collapses if misrule lingers: ASM Rab
Israel says to build over 1,300 new W.Bank settler homes
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft