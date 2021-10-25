Five found dead in five districts

Five people including a member of Bangladesh Coast Guard (BCG) have been found dead in separate incidents in five districts- Patuakhali, Laxmipur, Gopalganj, Bhola and Barishal, in three days.

PATUAKHALI: Police recovered the body of a young woman from a cabin of a launch in Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Police sources said the woman booked a cabin of MV-Samrat Launch at Sadarghat in Dhaka on Friday. The launch reached Patuakhali on Saturday morning.

However, the launch staffs found the cabin locked from inside.

As no one responded, they informed the matter to police.

Being informed, police rushed in, broke the door of the cabin, and found the body of the woman.

After recovery, the law enforcers sent the body to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, police arrested a cabin crew for questioning in this connection.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Patuakhali Sadar Police Station (PS) Moniruzzaman confirmed the incident, adding that police are investigating the matter.

LAXMIPUR: Police recovered the body of a teenage boy from a beel in Raipur Upazila of the district on Friday night.

The identity of the deceased, aged about 16, could not be known immediately.

Police sources said locals spotted the body in the beel in Jhaudugi Village under Char Ababil Union at around 9:30pm and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Laxmipur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy on Saturday.

Raipur PS OC Abdul Jalil confirmed the incident.

GOPALGANJ: Police recovered the body of a man from the Madhumati River in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday, three days after his missing.

The deceased was identified as Manju Gazi, 45, son of Bakul Gazi, a resident of Pashchim Karpara Village in Sadar Upazila.

Gopalganj Sadar PS OC Md Monirul Islam said Manju went out of the house on Wednesday. He was last seen drinking tea at a local tea stall. Since then he had been missing.

Later, locals spotted his body in the river in Char Gobra area at noon and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Gopalganj 250-bed General Hospital morgue for an autopsy, the OC added.

DAULATKHAN, BHOLA: Police recovered the hanging body of a young man in Daulatkhan Upazila of the district on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Liton, 32, son of Md Shah Alam, a resident of Ward No. 5 under Joynagar Union in the upazila.

Saleha Begum, wife of the deceased, said Lito worked as a carpenter in Chattogram. He came to the village three days back as their daughter has been suffering from kidney diseases.

However, the family members spotted the body of Liton hanging from a mango tree nearby the house at around 1:30am.

Hearing the scream, locals rushed in and informed the matter to police.

Being informed, police recovered the body in the morning and sent it to Bhola Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

An unnatural death case was filed with Daulatkhan PS in this connection.

Daulatkhan PS OC Bazlur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that the reason behind his death would be known after getting autopsy report.

BARISHAL: A member of BCG was found dead in Hizla Upazila of the district on Thursday morning, two days after he went missing.

The deceased was identified as Parvez.

BCG Barishal Station Media Official Lieutenant SM Tahsin said a team of the coast guard conducted a drive in the Meghna River in the upazila at around 5am on Tuesday to implement the fishing ban.

At one stage, two boats of the coast guard were collied, which left Parvez fell in the river adjacent to Charkilla Bazar under Gounadi Union. He had been missing since then.

Later, a team of divers found his body in the river in Harinathpur Union on Thursday morning, and recovered it, the BCG official added.