Monday, 25 October, 2021, 5:33 PM
Home Countryside

Four nabbed with drugs in three districts

Published : Monday, 25 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 199
Our Correspondents

Four people have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in three districts- Kishoreganj, Munshiganj and Brahmanbaria, in three days.
KISHOREGANJ: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, arrested a woman along with 285 yaba tablets in Sadar Upazila of the district on Sunday.
The arrested person is Salma Begum, 30, wife of Abdul Munnaf, a resident of Chanjona Village in Kendua Upazila in Netrakona District.
Deputy Director of RAB- 14 (CPC- 2) Lt M Shovon Khan said on information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Paschim Tarapasha Village in Sadar Upazila of the district and arrested her with the yaba tablets.
 A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed against her with Kishoreganj Model Police Station (PS) in this connection, the official added.
SREENAGAR, MUNSHIGANJ: Police, in a drive, arrested two people along with 14 yaba tablets in Sreenagar Upazila of the district on Saturday evening.
The arrested persons are Faruq Sheikh, 40, son of Abdul Mannan Sheikh of Madhya Selamati Village, and Sohel Sheikh, 26, son of Shahin Bepari of Harpara Village in the upazila.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sreenagar PS Md Hedayetul Islam Bhuiyan said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in the upazila in the evening and arrested them with the yaba tablets.
After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Sreenagar PS, the arrested were produced before the court on Sunday noon, the OC added.
BIJOYNAGAR, BRAHMANBARIA: Police arrested a drug dealer along with 50 yaba tablets in Bijoynagar Upazila of the district on Friday evening.
The arrested person is Mohiuddin Pathan Sohel, 28, son of Musleh Uddin Pathan, a resident of Pashchim Madhabpur area in Madhabpur Upazila of Habiganj District.
Bijoynagar PS OC Mirza Md Hasan said on information, a team of the law enforcers set up a check post in front of Hasi Khushi Store at Dakbanglost Market under Chandura Union in the upazila at around 6pm, and arrested Sohel with the yaba tablets.
A case under the Narcotics Control Act has been filed against him with Bijoynagar PS in this connection, the OC added.


