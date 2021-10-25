Padma erosion turns 13 families destitute in a day



Erosion victims transferring their belongings from the Padma River bank. photo: observer

Chakrajapur Government Primary School is under erosion threat. The school Bhaban is only 20 metres way from the river bank. It is likely to be eroded anytime.

A visit on Friday to eroded Kalidaskhali area at Chakrajapur Union came to see bewailing inhabitants living on the Padma Bank; after losing their houses, the victim family members were seen crying. More people were seen re-moving their houses under threat. Hundreds more families are in erosion fear in the locality.

Electric poles, trees and hundreds of bighas of croplands are getting eroded.

The primary school under threat was established in 1973. Due to erosion, the school was shifted three times earlier. It is in need again to be shifted.

Head Teacher of the school Mujibur Rahman said, there are 184 students in the school. A tin-shed school house of three rooms has been built at Tk 40,000. It was closed amid corona. Later it has been re-opened now. But class-taking in the new house is yet to begin. "Erosion by the Padma has begun. We are in tension with students. Land is not found to shift the school."

Locals said, in a span of only 24 hours, living houses and properties of 13 river-bank families, including families of Abdul Khalek, Amjad Hossain, Golam Rahman, Baher Ali, Pakhi Ahmed, Aynal Haq, Rasedul Islam, and Sekandar Rahman, were devoured.

Victim Abdur Rahman said, "Before evacuating my belongings, all things were eroded in a moment. I just saw their going into the bed of the Padma."

Mazed Ali, Noor Hossain, Golam Rahman, Baher Ali, Pakhi Ahmed, Aynal Haq, and Rasedul Islam said, "Our houses have been eroded. Now our house lands are being devoured. We have turned destitute. We are finding no land to raise houses again."

Chairman of Chakrajapur Union Azizul Azam said, "I had turned destitute due to erosion by the Padma. I lost my houses few days back. Later I raised houses in other places to live for the time being. The severe erosion devoured houses and croplands of many people."

In the last 10 years, community clinic, BGB camp, mosque, thousands of acres of croplands and trees were eroded by the Padma. In 2012 Purba Chakrajapur Government Primary School, in 2016 Chakrajapur Government Primary School, in 2018 Rakrajapur High School, in 2019 Choumadia Government Primary School, in 2020,Charkalidaskhali Government Primary School, and in 2021 Chakrjapur Community Clinic were eroded.

Member of Ward No. 6 of Chakrajapur Union Anwar Hossain Sikdar said, there is no mark of existence even due to erosion in Chakrajapur; all things have been embedded by the Padma. "About 30 bighas of houses and croplands including mine became eroded. We are now destitute," he added.

Bagha Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Papia Sultana said, "We are remaining vigilant round the clock. I have already inspected eroded areas. With the highest authority, we have already discussed assistance for those who have lost their houses."







