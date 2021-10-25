Kartik Chandra Saha

NAGESHWARI, KURIGRAM: Kartik Chandra Saha, a renowned social worker and business in Nageshwari Upazila of the district, died at Rangpur Medical College Hospital at 11:15pm on Saturday. He was 76.

He had been suffering from various diseases including old-age complications.

He left behind his wife, four sons, one daughter and many well-wishers to mourn his death.

Rokeya Begum

BAGHA, RAJSHAHI: Rokeya Begum, mother-in-law of State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam, died of old-age complications at her Gulshan residence in Dhaka at 3:45pm on Friday. She was 77.

Her first namaz-e-janaza was held on Arani Government Monomohani High School Field in Bagha Upazila of the district at 10am on Saturday.

Her second namaz-e-janaza was held at Monibazar in Rajshahi City after Johr prayer.

Later, she was buried at Hetem Khan Graveyard in the city.

She left behind her three sons, two daughters and many well-wishers to mourn her death.

Abdus Samad Mandol

DHAMOIRHAT, NAOGAON: Freedom Fighter (FF) Abdus Samad Mandol, son of late Dr Salim Uddin and resident of Dhamoirhat Upazila in the district, died on Wednesday. He was 64.

He had been suffering from various diseases including of diabetes.

After his namaz-e-janaza, he was buried with state honour at a graveyard in Chakmoyram area under Dhamoirhat Municipality on Thursday morning.

FF Abdus Samad left behind his wife, two daughters and many well-wishers to mourn his death.













