Seven killed in road mishaps in 5 districts

Seven people including a woman and her minor child have been killed and at least 20 others injured in separate road accidents in five districts- Chapainawabganj, Sirajganj, Barguna, Natore and Jamalpur, in three days.

GOMASTAPUR, CHAPAINAWABGANJ: A young man was killed and another injured in a road accident in Gomastapur Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as Hridoy, 21, son of Mobeluddin, a resident of Kashipur Village under Sadar Union in the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) (Investigation) of Gomostapur Police Station (PS) Salim Reza said a CNG-run auto-rickshaw coming from opposite side hit hard a motorcycle carrying Hridoy and Anik as their motorbike was punctured in Kathal Notun Bridge area on the Gomstapur-Rohanpur Road in the morning.

Hridoy died on the spot and Anik was severely injured at that time.

Locals rushed Anik to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital, the OC added.

SIRAJGANJ: Two people including a member of Bangladesh Navy were killed in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district early Sunday.

The deceased were identified as Sabbir Hossain, 24, son of Julmat Hossain, a resident of Khalifa Potti area; and his friend Hasan, 24, son of Hazi Rafiqul of Mujib Sarok area under Sirajganj Municipality.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Sirajgang Sadar PS Selim Molla said a running truck smashed a motorcycle carrying the friends in Songasa area on the Sirajganj-Kazipur Regional Highway at around 12:45am, leaving them injured severely.

Locals rescued them and took to Sirajganj Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the duo dead, the SI added.

BARGUNA: A woman and her son were killed and at least 20 others injured in a head on collision between two buses in Amtali Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Ayesha Begum, 30, and her eight-month-old son Ayan.

Amtali PS OC Shah Alam Hawlader said a bus of 'Golden Paribahan' collided with another of 'Seba Paribahan' coming from opposite direction in Amragachhia area on the Dhaka-Kuakata Highway at around 4pm, which left 22 passengers from both vehicles injured.

Being informed, firefighters from Amtali Fire Service and Civil Defence rushed to the scene, rescued the injured and sent them to Amtali Upazila Health Complex.

The woman and her son were declared dead there on arrival.

However, police seized the vehicles but the drivers and their assistants of both the buses managed to flee the scene, the OC added.

BARAIGRAM, NATORE: A truck helper was killed in a road accident in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Abdur Rahim, 16, son of Abu Hanif Shikder, a resident of Chitalmari Village in Sadar Upazila of Bagerhat.

Bonpara Highway PS OC Mozaffar Hossain said a Natore-bound truck hit another from behind in Godhra area on the Natore-Pabna Highway at dawn, which left helper of the later vehicle seriously injured.

Locals rescued him and took to Natore Adhunik Sadar Hospital.

Later, Abdur Rahim succumbed to his injuries there at around 7am while undergoing treatment, the OC added.

SARISHABARI, JAMALPUR: A man was killed in a road accident in Sarishabari Upazila of the district on Friday night.

The deceased was identified as Raju Ahmed, 25, son of Belal Hossain, a resident of Notakuri Madhyapara Village in Muktagacha Upazila of Mymensingh.

Local sources said a nosimon (local vehicle) was heading towards Madhupur from Sarishabari at night.

At one stage, the vehicle overturned after losing its control over the steering in Sanakoir Karbari area under Mohadan Union on the Sarishabari-Dhaka Road, which left its driver Raju seriously injured.

Being informed, fire service personnel rescued him and took to Sarishabari Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Sarishabari PS OC (Investigation) Abdul Majid confirmed the incident.





