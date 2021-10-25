Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 25 October, 2021, 5:33 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Covid-19: Two more people die, 16 more infected in Rajshahi

Published : Monday, 25 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 192
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Oct 24: Two more people died of the coronavirus at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the city in the last 24 hours till 9am on Sunday.
RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Sunday morning.
He said all the deceased who died at the RMCH in the last 24 hours had been suffering with the virus symptoms.
Of the deceased, one was from Kushtia and Chuadanga districts each.
Some 54 patients are now undergoing treatment at the hospital against its 192 beds capacity in the last 24 hours till Sunday morning, the RMCH director added.
Meanwhile, a total of 16 more people have tested positive for the virus in six districts of the division in the last 24 hours till Sunday morning.
With this, the total virus cases rose to 98,856 in the division.
Rajshahi Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukdar confirmed the information on Sunday.
He said a total of 1,671 people have died of the virus in the division.
Among the total infected, 95,013 people have, so far, been cured from the lethal virus with 51 new recoveries reported during the time.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Five found dead in five districts
Four nabbed with drugs in three districts
Padma erosion turns 13 families destitute in a day
Obituary
Seven killed in road mishaps in 5 districts
Covid-19: Two more people die, 16 more infected in Rajshahi
Non-government workers of Kurigram Govt College formed a human chain
One-third of fishermen in Barisal Div get no rice


Latest News
Dybala saves Juve at Inter, Napoli's perfect start ends
S Indian legend Rajinikanth receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award
Indictment hearing in two cases against Khaleda Nov 3
South Asian nations should work to alleviate poverty: PM
Rabindra University teachers, employees freed after 10 hrs
Army personnel killed in Sirajganj road accident
Koko's wife visits Khaleda at Evercare Hospital
59 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
Messi muted as 10-man PSG draw with Marseille
DSEX dips below 7,000 points
Most Read News
China passes law to cut homework pressures on students
Bangladesh reports nine deaths from Covid
Prosecution seeks death penalty for 25 accused
Army Chief SM Shafiuddin Ahmed inspects stalls
US envoy urges North Korea to stop missile tests
Fostering sustainable agri-food systems
Man held with 8 gold bars in Hili
Sharjah wickets make Tigers upbeat to beat Sri Lanka today
Discipline at state-level collapses if misrule lingers: ASM Rab
Israel says to build over 1,300 new W.Bank settler homes
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft