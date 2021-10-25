Covid-19: Two more people die, 16 more infected in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, Oct 24: Two more people died of the coronavirus at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the city in the last 24 hours till 9am on Sunday.

RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Sunday morning.

He said all the deceased who died at the RMCH in the last 24 hours had been suffering with the virus symptoms.

Of the deceased, one was from Kushtia and Chuadanga districts each.

Some 54 patients are now undergoing treatment at the hospital against its 192 beds capacity in the last 24 hours till Sunday morning, the RMCH director added.

Meanwhile, a total of 16 more people have tested positive for the virus in six districts of the division in the last 24 hours till Sunday morning.

With this, the total virus cases rose to 98,856 in the division.

Rajshahi Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukdar confirmed the information on Sunday.

He said a total of 1,671 people have died of the virus in the division.

Among the total infected, 95,013 people have, so far, been cured from the lethal virus with 51 new recoveries reported during the time.





