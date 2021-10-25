One-third of fishermen in Barisal Div get no rice

BARISHAL, Oct 24: Almost one-third of fishermen in the division is yet to get rice assistance.

The running 22-day hilsa fishing ban began on October 4 (midnight). The ban will end on October 25 (midnight).

Now it has been a clashing situation between fishermen and mobile teams of government officials and law-enforcement agencies.

Anisur Rahman Talukder, deputy director of Barisal Divisional Fisheries Department, said some fishermen have attacked the law-enforcing teams during drives. But they were sincere in making the ban success, he added.

According to official sources, there are 3 lakh 63 thousand fishermen in Barisal Division; of them, 3 lakh 7 thousand were allotted 4,714.59 metric tons (MT) of rice.

A total of 248 MT of rice have been allocated in Rangabali Upazila of Patuakhali District. But only 24 MT have been distributed.

In Hijla Upazila, 236 MT rice was allotted, but only 45 MT was distributed.

Hijla Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Bakul Chandra Kabiraj said, the distribution of rice was late a bit. But the rice will be distributed in the next few days.

Only Tk 20 was allocated for transporting one MT rice, he further said, adding, it is not possible to reach the rice to remote areas with the amount of money.

UNO Sabekunnahar of Jhalokati Sadar Upazila said, her operation trawler was attacked by agitated fishermen, and the trawler driver became injured.

Mehendiganj UNO Md Shahadat Hossain Masud "Our trawler was attacked by agitated fishermen in the Meghna River two weeks back."

He added, in the face of the attack, an Ansar member fell into the river; he is still missing.

Israil Pandit, president of the Barisal Divisional Small Fishermen's Association, said the campaign is coming to an end; but fishermen have not yet received one-third of the allotted rice.

He also asked for enhancing the rice assistance from 20 kg to 40 kg.

Barisal District Fisheries Officer Bimal Chandra Das claimed, the operation is going to be success. At least 50 per cent hilsa eggs have already been laid, he added.

So far, 576 fishers have been sent to jail in 794 mobile operations in the division till Saturday morning. A total of 51.144 lakh metres of net were seized.











