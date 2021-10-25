Khamenei urges reversal of Arab-Israeli normalisations

TEHRAN, Oct 24: Arab nations that normalised ties with Israel last year have "sinned" and should reverse such moves, Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei said on Sunday.

The United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco all said in 2020 they would normalise ties with Israel, as Washington under the administration of then US president Donald Trump made Arab-Israeli rapprochement a foreign policy priority.

"Some governments have unfortunately made errors -- have made big errors and have sinned in normalising (their relations) with the usurping and oppressive Zionist regime," Khamenei said, referring to Israel. "It is an act against Islamic unity, they must return from this path and make up for this big mistake," Khamenei added, in a speech marking a public holiday honouring the birth of the Prophet Mohammed. -AFP





