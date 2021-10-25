Myanmar committed to ASEAN peace plan

YANGON, Oct 24: Myanmar's military rulers pledged on Sunday to cooperate "as much as possible" with a peace plan agreed with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), despite a stern rebuke of the regional bloc for excluding the country's top commander from a summit this week.

In an announcement in state media on Sunday, the junta said it upholds the principle of peaceful coexistence with other countries and would cooperate with ASEAN in following a five-point "consensus" agreed in April, a plan backed by the West and China.

Myanmar's junta on Saturday said it would not engage in talks with coup dissidents, including members of Aung San Suu Kyi's ousted government, after a loyalist said dialogue was necessary to save the country. -REUTERS





