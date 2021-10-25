Join forces to defeat BJP: Mamata

KOLKATA, Oct 24: Chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday urged "all individuals, organisations and political parties to join forces to defeat the BJP and their divisive agenda" ahead of her October 28 Goa visit, making it clear that Trinamool Congress is keen to weave in an anti-BJP alliance before the 2022 Goa assembly polls.

While the Goa Forward Party has indicated it is already in talks with TMC, the Congress has till now said it will fight the Goa elections on its own. In a Twitter post, Banerjee said, "As I prepare for my maiden visit to Goa on 28th, I call upon all individuals, organisations and political parties to join forces to defeat the BJP and their divisive agenda. The people of Goa have suffered enough over the last 10 years. Together, we will usher in a new dawn for Goa by forming a new govt that will truly be a govt of the people of Goa and committed to realising their aspirations! #GoenchiNaviSakal."

The 40-seat Goa assembly elections will be TMC's first foray in another state outside Bengal after it won the Bengal assembly elections. TMC is also likely to contest the November-end Tripura municipal elections as a first step to build up a challenge against the Biplab Deb government in the 2023 Tripura assembly polls.

The Trinamool Congress is aiming to spread its wings to Meghalaya and Uttar Pradesh, after Tripura and Goa, announced TMC MP and party supremo Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek on Saturday during a rally in West Bengal ahead of bye-elections.

Addressing the political campaign in North 24 Parganas' Khardah, Abhishek said that the party wants to enter the northeastern state in Meghalaya and the Hindi heartland in UP in the following months. Meanwhile, bye-elections will be held in four constituencies - Dinhata, Khardah, Shantipur and Gosaba - on October 30.

Abhishek, who is the star campaigner for the TMC after West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, set the tune for a national plan of the party at both the rallies in Gosaba and Khardah. "In the next three months, I can guarantee that the TMC will reach out to five more states," Abhishek said.

In an ambitious statement, the 33-year-old said that it's only the TMC that can overthrow the BJP at the Centre, and not the Congress, in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Meanwhile, Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury slammed the young TMC leader for hitting out at the Congress and said, "They don't want to fight the BJP, which is why they are attacking the Congress. It is clear now." On the other hand, BJP spokesman Shamik Bhattacharya said, "Whatever Abhishek is saying is corporate language, not political. The party cannot move forward with this view." -TNN







