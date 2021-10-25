Afghan ‘collapse’ shortly



School children walk as they return to their homes after attending school along a roadside at Sperwan village in Panjwai district on October 24, 2021. photo : AFP

Afghanistan plunged into crisis after the hardline Islamist Taliban movement drove out the Western-backed government in August triggering the abrupt end of billions of dollars in assistance to its aid-dependent economy. "The country is on the brink of collapse and that collapse is coming faster than we thought," Swedish development minister Per Olsson Fridh told Reuters in Dubai.

He said economic freefall could provide an environment for terrorist groups to thrive, but that Sweden would not channel money through the Taliban, instead boosting its humanitarian contributions through Afghan civil society groups. Many countries and multilateral institutions have halted development assistance but increased humanitarian aid since August, reluctant to legitimize the new Taliban rulers. "Are we going to push Afghanistan into chaos or are we going to try and stabilize the country?" he said. -AP









