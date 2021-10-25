Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 25 October, 2021, 5:32 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Delimitation will happen, J&K statehood to be restored: Amit

Published : Monday, 25 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 350

SRINAGAR, Oct 24: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir will be restored after the delimitation of constituencies and assembly elections. Amit, who is on a three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, was interacting with members of Jammu and Kashmir's youth clubs on Saturday.
"Why should the delimitation be stopped? It is because that will harm political interests. Now nothing will stop in Kashmir. Delimitation will happen, followed by elections and then restoration of statehood so that the youth of Kashmir get opportunities. I had said that in the parliament also. And, this is the roadmap. I came here to make friends with the Kashmiri youth," Amit said.
He said no one can obstruct development in Jammu and Kashmir and asserted that strict action will be taken against those who want to disrupt the peace and harmony in the union territory.
"Kashmir has seen a new beginning -- from fear, terrorism, corruption, and family-based politics to peace, development, and prosperity. The youth of Jammu and Kashmir have strengthened this change. Terrorism has reduced, stone-pelting has become invisible...I want to assure you that strict action will be taken against those who want to disrupt the peace and harmony of Jammu and Kashmir. No one can obstruct development here. It is our commitment," Amit said.
The minister said that "transparency and corruption-free governance" Jammu-Kashmir has witnessed since 2019 is the pillar of the region's development. "Would it be possible without abrogating Article 370? Our projects for Jammu and Kashmir are multidimensional. It promotes education and skill development, as well as economic assistance. We've also promoted sports and tourism," he said.
The government had abrogated Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir in August 2019. It had also bifurcated Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories.    -TNN


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Prince Charles warns of narrow window to face climate change
Khamenei urges reversal of Arab-Israeli normalisations
Myanmar committed to ASEAN peace plan
Join forces to defeat BJP: Mamata
Israel set to OK 3,000 West Bank settler homes
Afghan ‘collapse’ shortly
Delimitation will happen, J&K statehood to be restored: Amit
Death toll hits 10 in clashes


Latest News
Dybala saves Juve at Inter, Napoli's perfect start ends
S Indian legend Rajinikanth receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award
Indictment hearing in two cases against Khaleda Nov 3
South Asian nations should work to alleviate poverty: PM
Rabindra University teachers, employees freed after 10 hrs
Army personnel killed in Sirajganj road accident
Koko's wife visits Khaleda at Evercare Hospital
59 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
Messi muted as 10-man PSG draw with Marseille
DSEX dips below 7,000 points
Most Read News
China passes law to cut homework pressures on students
Bangladesh reports nine deaths from Covid
Prosecution seeks death penalty for 25 accused
Army Chief SM Shafiuddin Ahmed inspects stalls
US envoy urges North Korea to stop missile tests
Fostering sustainable agri-food systems
Man held with 8 gold bars in Hili
Sharjah wickets make Tigers upbeat to beat Sri Lanka today
Discipline at state-level collapses if misrule lingers: ASM Rab
Israel says to build over 1,300 new W.Bank settler homes
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft