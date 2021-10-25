Video
Death toll hits 10 in clashes

Negotiations make progress with Pak TLP

Published : Monday, 25 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 336

LAHORE, Oct 24: Six people died on Saturday raising the death toll to 10 in ongoing fierce clashes between the police and radical Islamists in Lahore, as over 8,000 activists of the banned Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) began a procession to Islamabad from here to stage a sit-in for the release of their party chief Saad Hussain Rizvi and expulsion of the French Ambassador over the issue of blasphemous caricatures.
Among the dead are three policemen and seven TLP workers. The source further said the number of TLP workers who "are allowed to leave Lahore" was around 8,000. Lahore on the second consecutive day remained cut off from the rest of the country as the law enforcement agencies placed blockade-containers at all its entry and exit points. Internet and mobile service in most areas of the city also remained suspended.
Meanwhile, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Sunday said the proscribed Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) will not proceed with its march towards Islamabad as negotiations with the group had "almost" succeeded.
The minister said the TLP workers would continue their sit-in till Monday or Tuesday "but will not head towards Islamabad". The relatively less-equipped and poorly trained workers of the proscribed TLP had managed to bulldoze all security layers of the Lahore and Sheikhupura police and entered Gujranwala while chanting slogans and calling other activists to join them.
However, they had slowed down the march after leaving Lahore, and decided to spend the night in the suburban town of Muridke on GT Road.  The minister said that detained TLP workers, along with those placed on the Fourth Schedule, would be released.    -DAWN


