ManC blow away Brighton

Published : Monday, 25 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 294

Manchester City's Algerian midfielder Riyad Mahrez (C) celebrates scoring their fourth goal during the English Premier League football match between Brighton and Hove Albion and Manchester City at the American Express Community Stadium in Brighton, southern England on October 23, 2021. photo: AFP

BRIGHTON, OCT 24: Pep Guardiola lauded Brighton for playing like a "top-four" side despite being on the end of a 4-1 thrashing from his Manchester City side on Saturday.
The English champions had the points sealed by half-time as Ilkay Gundogan tapped into an empty net on 13 minutes before Phil Foden finished off two fine team moves.
Alexis Mac Allister's penalty pulled a goal back for Brighton, before Riyad Mahrez put the seal on a slick City display.
Brighton remain in fourth after an impressive start to the season and Guardiola believes the Seagulls deserve to be in that exalted position in the table.
"It's really good because I knew which team we face today," said Guardiola after City moved up to second in the table, two points behind leaders Chelsea.
"They are aggressive and when they have the ball they know what they have to do. They have all the mechanisms of a big team.
"They have courage. I admire them for that. They play like a top-four or five team."
Guardiola made just two changes to the side that smashed Club Brugge 5-1 in the Champions League in midweek as Gundogan and Gabriel Jesus replaced Kevin De Bruyne and Mahrez.
And Brighton were on the same end of a similar hiding.
Joao Cancelo forced a smart save from Robert Sanchez and Lewis Dunk cleared an effort from Jesus off the line early on.
But Brighton did not help themselves with some disastrous defending for the opening goal as Sanchez dropped the ball under minimal pressure from Jesus.
The Brazilian hooked the ball back across goal and Gundogan turned into an unguarded net.
Bernardo Silva's scintillating form has made the Portugal midfielder almost undroppable despite the wealth of midfield talent on offer to Guardiola.
Silva was the instigator for the second goal as his defence splitting pass played Jack Grealish in behind and he unselfishly squared for his England teammate Foden to force the ball in.
There was plenty of fortune about Foden's second as he got in the way of Jesus' shot and got enough of a deflection to bamboozle Sanchez, who let the ball through his grasp.    -AFP


