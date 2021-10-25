Mussolini's great-grandson in Lazio squad for Verona clash

MILAN, OCT 24: The great-grandson of Italian dictator Benito Mussolini was on Sunday named in Lazio's squad for their Serie A match at Verona, a match between two clubs with notoriously far-right supporter groups.

Romano Floriani Mussolini, who signed his first professional contract with Lazio in March, was selected by coach Maurizio Sarri in his 23-man squad for the match at the Stadio Bentegodi.

The 18-year-old, a right-sided defender or midfielder, came through the youth ranks at Lazio after previously playing for their local rivals Roma, and was named in the squad as "Floriani M.

He is the son of Alessandra Mussolini, a former European MP for Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia party, but has said that he has no interest in politics. The news of Mussolini's rise to the first team comes after Juan Bernabe, the handler of the club's eagle mascot, was filmed making fascist salutes and chanting "Duce, Duce" at the end of last weekend's win over Inter Milan. -AFP







