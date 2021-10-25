Video
Monday, 25 October, 2021
Sports

Second Div Kabaddi League rolls today

Published : Monday, 25 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 236
Sports Reporter

With the participation of ten teams, the Second Division Kabaddi League is rolling today (Monday) at 4:00 pm at the national Kabaddi arena, Paltan in Dhaka.
Gopalganj Ekota Club and Jamalpur Kabaddi Academy will engage in the opening match.
Bangladesh Kabaddi Federation (BKF) vice-president Shaheen Ahmed, general secretary and Dhaka Range DIG of Bangladesh Police Habibur Rahman and other federation officials will attend the opening programme.
The teams were divided into two groups. The Group-A has Gopalganj Ekota Club, Jamalpur Kabaddi Academy, Gazipur Shofipur Shuktara Krira Sangha, Narayanganj Sporting Club and Dilkusha Sporting Club. Group-B, on the other hand, has Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan (BKSP), Sonali Bank Recreation Club, Moulvibazar Shah Mostafa Sporting Club, Hosti Somvu Kazira Nabin Sangha and Meghna Kabaddi Club.
The two toppers from each group will play the semi-finals on 1st November while the winners of the semi-finals will play the final on 2nd November.
The general secretary of the Federation said that they could not arrange the event last year due to the spread out of the deadly virus and the situation afterwards.
He said, "To make the event more competitive, we let the team play foreign players this year. Each of the teams was permitted to register three foreigners. Two of the foreigners from each team will be able to play in a match."
This Kabaddi official believes that the local players will have the platform to compete with the foreigners and develop their quality.


