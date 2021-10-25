Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 25 October, 2021, 5:30 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Rashid hails England match-winners after rout of 'unacceptable' Windies

Published : Monday, 25 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 272

England's Adil Rashid (L) celebrates with teammate Tymal Mills after taking the wicket of West Indies' Obed McCoy (not pictured) during the ICC mens Twenty20 World Cup cricket match between England and West Indies at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on October 23, 2021. photo: AFP

England's Adil Rashid (L) celebrates with teammate Tymal Mills after taking the wicket of West Indies' Obed McCoy (not pictured) during the ICC mens Twenty20 World Cup cricket match between England and West Indies at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on October 23, 2021. photo: AFP

DUBAI, OCT 24: Adil Rashid on Saturday said England have got half a dozen match-winning bowlers after his figures of 4-2 set up a six-wicket thrashing of holders West Indies at the Twenty20 World Cup.
England skittled out West Indies for a paltry 55 in 14.2 overs after they elected to field first in their Super 12 opener in Dubai.
Rashid returned to wrap up the West Indies innings after fellow spinner Moeen Ali rattled the opposition top order with two wickets.
"We know we have got five-six bowlers there, match winners," Rashid said when asked about the pitches in the United Arab Emirates helping spinners.
"So on any given day anyone can come and get wickets. For us it's a bowling unit thing not just spinners or whatever."
West Indies rattled England's top order before Jos Buttler (24) and skipper Eoin Morgan (7) took the team home in 8.2 overs in Dubai.
Left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein took two wickets and Moeen was run out, but the target proved too meagre to challenge England.
Moeen opened the bowling for England with his off-spin and made an instant impact, first with a sharp running catch to remove Evin Lewis. He then got the wicket of Lendl Simmons.
"He showcased his talent once again by bowling the first over," said Rashid.
"Kept it tight and he set the tone for the rest of the innings, so all credit goes to him and all credit to the bowling unit for backing each other up."
Pace bowler Tymal Mills claimed two wickets including Chris Gayle, the only batsman to make double figures with his 13, as West Indies crumbled in a poor batting performance from the two-time champions.
Rashid entered the attack with West Indies on 44-6 and bowled the big-hitting Andre Russell for nought. He took two more wickets in successive balls in his next over and then wrapped up the innings.
He returned outstanding figures of 4-2 from his 2.2 overs of leg-spin.
West Indies avoided their worst T20 total of 45 against the same opposition in 2019.
"It was unacceptable, we accept that. These sorts of games sometimes, we just need to bin it," said West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard.
"For us, it's just a matter of finding our straps. Obviously, we play a lot of cricket around the world, and this is not the first time something like this has happened."
The two sides met five years after their clash in the 2016 final in Kolkata when Carlos Brathwaite hit Ben Stokes for four straight sixes in the last over.
But with Saturday's crushing performance, England have fired a warning to their rivals in the seventh edition of T20's showpiece
event.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Milan beat nine-man Bologna to move top of Serie A
ManC blow away Brighton
Mussolini's great-grandson in Lazio squad for Verona clash
Lewandowski scores to keep Bayern top of Bundesliga
Mount bags treble as Chelsea hit Norwich for seven
Langer says he has player support, wants to extend contract
Mahmudullah vows to learn from the mistakes
Boxing Day Ashes Test could see 80,000 crowd as Covid rules ease


Latest News
Dybala saves Juve at Inter, Napoli's perfect start ends
S Indian legend Rajinikanth receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award
Indictment hearing in two cases against Khaleda Nov 3
South Asian nations should work to alleviate poverty: PM
Rabindra University teachers, employees freed after 10 hrs
Army personnel killed in Sirajganj road accident
Koko's wife visits Khaleda at Evercare Hospital
59 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
Messi muted as 10-man PSG draw with Marseille
DSEX dips below 7,000 points
Most Read News
China passes law to cut homework pressures on students
Bangladesh reports nine deaths from Covid
Prosecution seeks death penalty for 25 accused
Army Chief SM Shafiuddin Ahmed inspects stalls
US envoy urges North Korea to stop missile tests
Fostering sustainable agri-food systems
Sharjah wickets make Tigers upbeat to beat Sri Lanka today
Man held with 8 gold bars in Hili
Discipline at state-level collapses if misrule lingers: ASM Rab
Israel says to build over 1,300 new W.Bank settler homes
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft