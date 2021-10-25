2 judges get 1 more week to submit fresh explanations

The High Court (HC) on Sunday allowed a one-week time to two magistrates of the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court of Dhaka (CMM) to explain about their conduct, who had placed actress Pori Moni in police remand for the second and third time in a narcotics case.

The virtual HC bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice ASM Abdul Mobin passed the order after the magistrates filed a petition seeking more time to explain their conduct.

Lawyer Abdul Alim Miah Jewel appeared for the two magistrates while Assistant Attorney General Md Mizanur Rahman represented the State.

A petition was moved seeking more time as my clients could not submit their explanations due to personal reasons, said lawyer Abdul Alim Miah Jewel.

On September 29, the HC sought fresh explanations, not being satisfied with the explanations of two magistrates submitted before it.

The HC also fixed on October 24 (yesterday) for further hearing to this effect.

Earlier, on September 15, the same HC bench expressed dissatisfaction over the explanations of two magistrates.