HC irked as govt authorities fail to submit reports

The High Court (HC) on Sunday expressed its dissatisfaction over the delay in submitting reports by the authorities concerned of the government about detailed addresses of the persons and the companies, who have laundered money and deposited it with foreign banks.

Responding to the HC order, earlier this month, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) submitted a report on behalf of the Inspector General of Police but the other 13 respondents did not submit the report yet.

The virtual HC bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice SM Mozibur Rahman expressed their dissatisfaction during the hearing on the issue.

Accepting the report submitted by CID, the HC asked Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin Manik why the court order was not complied with.

"Only the police complied with the order. Where are the other respondents? We issued the rule on February 28 this year. Nearly eight months have already elapsed. We can't find the language to say anything about this," the HC said.

Later, the HC asked the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister's Office, Secretary of Finance, Secretary of Banks and Financial Institutions Department of the same ministry, Secretary of Commerce, Secretary of Foreign Affairs, Secretary of Home, Secretary of Law, Chairman of Anti-Corruption Commission, Chairman of National Board of Revenue, Governor of Bangladesh Bank, Bangladesh Securities Exchange Commission and the Registrar of Joint Stock Companies and Firms to submit their report by November 21.

The HC, on February 28 asked the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) and the authorities concerned with the government to submit detailed addresses of the persons and the companies, who have laundered and deposited money with foreign banks.

Following a writ petition filed on February 1 by Supreme Court lawyers Abdul Kaium Khan and Subir Nandi Das, the HC passed the order. The CID report said, "Ismail Hossain Chowdhury Samrat, Khalid Mahmud Bhuiyan, Enamul Haque Arman, Rajib Hossain Rana, Jamal Vatara, Mominul Haque Sayeed and Shahjahan Bablu were involved with money laundering through casino business."









