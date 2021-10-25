Bhola confesses to supplying Mitu murder weapon

Ehteshamul Haque Bhola, an accused in ex-police superintendent Babul Akter's wife Mahmuda Khanam Mitu murder case, has confessed before a Chattogram court to have supplied firearms used in the murder.

Chattogram Metropolitan Magistrate Shafi Uddin recorded his confessional statement under section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) on Saturday afternoon, said Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) and Chattogram Superintendent of Police Naima Sultana on Saturday night.

However, SP Naima Sultana did not say anything about what Bhola said in his statement. She said Bhola was sent to jail after recording his statement.

Santosh Chakma, the Investigation Officer in the case and PBI Inspector (Chattogram Metro Zone) said, Bhola was arrested from Benapole on Thursday while trying to flee the country without surrendering to a lower court and brought him to Chattogram on Friday.

Bhola was earlier arrested on June 27 in 2016 and jailed for several days. According to Bhola's confessional statement at that time, the firearms used in Mitu's murder was recovered from the custody of Bhola's associate Monir. Later, Bhola was made accused in Mitu murder case and arm case. However, the High Court granted him four weeks' bail on September 15.

He recently applied for anticipatory bail before the High Court after a re-arrest warrant was issued against him, but the HC ordered Bhola to surrender before a lower court.












