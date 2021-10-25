Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 25 October, 2021, 5:29 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Joining polls depends on political environ: Fakhrul

Published : Monday, 25 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 218
Staff Correspondent

BNP organizes a rally in front of the National Press Club in the capital on Sunday protesting price hike of essential commodities. (Inset) BNP Standing Committee member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain addresses the rally. photo : Observer

BNP organizes a rally in front of the National Press Club in the capital on Sunday protesting price hike of essential commodities. (Inset) BNP Standing Committee member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain addresses the rally. photo : Observer

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said, "Without caretaker government it is not possible to create any environment for fair and neutral elections in the country."
Fakhrul Islam said this after visiting Hazrat Shahjalal (RA) majar during his visit to Sylhet and Sunamganj on Sunday.
Mentioning that the BNP will not participate to any polls under the Awami League government, Mirza Fakhrul said, "Free, fair and neutral elections are not possible under this government." "Awami League government was not elected by the people," said Fakhrul Islam and added, "This unelected and illegitimate government has been in power for the last two terms. In this situation, there is no election environment in the country. When the real environment for elections is created, we will take part in the elections."
"We have made it clear that free, fair and neutral elections are not possible under the Awami League. If there is a new election commission under a neutral, non-partisan government, we will definitely take part," BNP Secretary General said.
BNP organizes a rally in front of the National Press Club in the capital on Sunday protesting price hike of essential commodities. (Inset) BNP Standing Committee member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain addresses the rally. photo : Observer

BNP organizes a rally in front of the National Press Club in the capital on Sunday protesting price hike of essential commodities. (Inset) BNP Standing Committee member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain addresses the rally. photo : Observer

The government has completely failed to provide security to the people of the country as a whole. "It has failed to ensure security of Hindu, Buddhist and Christian community people and their places of worship. Even majority Muslims have no safety in the country," he added.
Mirza Fakhrul reached Sylhet on Sunday morning. After visiting the shrine in Sylhet, he went to Sunamganj to attend the mourning ceremony of former whip and former president of Sunamganj district BNP Fazlul Haque Aspia.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
2 judges get 1 more week to submit fresh explanations
HC irked as govt authorities fail to submit reports
China passes new land border law amid military standoff with India
Waterkeepers, a platform of environmentalists, forms a human chain at Shahbagh
3 more suspects confess in court
Bhola confesses to supplying Mitu murder weapon
Joining polls depends on political environ: Fakhrul
BNP's daydream of grasping state power fails: Quader


Latest News
Dybala saves Juve at Inter, Napoli's perfect start ends
S Indian legend Rajinikanth receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award
Indictment hearing in two cases against Khaleda Nov 3
South Asian nations should work to alleviate poverty: PM
Rabindra University teachers, employees freed after 10 hrs
Army personnel killed in Sirajganj road accident
Koko's wife visits Khaleda at Evercare Hospital
59 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
Messi muted as 10-man PSG draw with Marseille
DSEX dips below 7,000 points
Most Read News
China passes law to cut homework pressures on students
Bangladesh reports nine deaths from Covid
Prosecution seeks death penalty for 25 accused
Army Chief SM Shafiuddin Ahmed inspects stalls
US envoy urges North Korea to stop missile tests
Fostering sustainable agri-food systems
Sharjah wickets make Tigers upbeat to beat Sri Lanka today
Man held with 8 gold bars in Hili
Discipline at state-level collapses if misrule lingers: ASM Rab
Israel says to build over 1,300 new W.Bank settler homes
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft