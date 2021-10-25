Joining polls depends on political environ: Fakhrul



BNP organizes a rally in front of the National Press Club in the capital on Sunday protesting price hike of essential commodities. (Inset) BNP Standing Committee member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain addresses the rally. photo : Observer

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said, "Without caretaker government it is not possible to create any environment for fair and neutral elections in the country."Fakhrul Islam said this after visiting Hazrat Shahjalal (RA) majar during his visit to Sylhet and Sunamganj on Sunday.Mentioning that the BNP will not participate to any polls under the Awami League government, Mirza Fakhrul said, "Free, fair and neutral elections are not possible under this government." "Awami League government was not elected by the people," said Fakhrul Islam and added, "This unelected and illegitimate government has been in power for the last two terms. In this situation, there is no election environment in the country. When the real environment for elections is created, we will take part in the elections.""We have made it clear that free, fair and neutral elections are not possible under the Awami League. If there is a new election commission under a neutral, non-partisan government, we will definitely take part," BNP Secretary General said.The government has completely failed to provide security to the people of the country as a whole. "It has failed to ensure security of Hindu, Buddhist and Christian community people and their places of worship. Even majority Muslims have no safety in the country," he added.Mirza Fakhrul reached Sylhet on Sunday morning. After visiting the shrine in Sylhet, he went to Sunamganj to attend the mourning ceremony of former whip and former president of Sunamganj district BNP Fazlul Haque Aspia.