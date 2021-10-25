BNP's daydream of grasping state power fails: Quader

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Sunday said BNP's daydream of going to power through undemocratic paths has failed.

"BNP cannot see any progress and development works of the government. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's backbone is very strong as the people remain with the government," he said. Quader said this at a regular press conference on contemporary issues at his official residence here. He said Bangabandhu's daughter never bows down to any visible or invisible forces rather BNP is being run by an 'invisible thread'. -BSS









