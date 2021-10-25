Video
Home Back Page

Karnaphuli River Survey likely to resume

UK expert team arrives on Nov 6

Published : Monday, 25 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 261
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Oct 24: The British expert team appointed for "Karnaphuli Hydrologic and Hydraulic Study" is expected to arrive in Bangladesh on November 6 next.
They were scheduled to arrive on September 22 last.
They could not arrive Bangladesh on time due to visa problem.
Commander Arifur Rahman, Chief Hydrographer of Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) and Project Director told the Daily Observer that the team would arrive on November 6 next.
After arrival they will present a report on the survey conducted from Sadarghat to upstream at Kalurghat Bridge in January and February, Arif said.
He also said that a team of six British experts under a British company "H R Wellingford" left Bangladesh in March last. But they could not return Bangladesh due to lock down for Covid-19 pandemic.
So, they could not present the survey report and to conduct survey in other parts of the project.
"Before presentation of the survey, the team had gone to United Kingdon in March last. After arrival in Bangladesh they were scheduled to present the survey report and to conduct the remaining portion of survey the Karnaphuli,' Arif said.
Meanwhile, the CPA had appointed a British company "H R Wellingford" to conduct a survey of Karnaphuli river on a larger scale on November 18 in 2020 last. The CPA had taken the initiative after a long 60 years. Such a large scale survey had been conducted in 1961 last.
On the basis of the survey future development works of the Chattogram Port will be taken up.
Every decision of development of any project will be taken up on the basis of the survey report.
An exact and proper guideline will be formulated for all activities of the port on the recommendations and suggestions of the survey report.
The dredging would be conducted from Kaptai dam to Kutubdia, if needed after the survey.
The survey of the Karnaphuli River from Kaptai Dam to Kutubdia, stretching nearly 210 kilometres began in January last. The study will be completed in ten months after the agreement is signed. So, the time schedule of the project will conclude in October. For this reason, it is inevitable to extend the schedule further.
An amount of Taka 12 crore has been estimated for the survey.
The survey includes, estimation of siltation, pollution, encroachment, installations on the banks of the River, dredging and morphological situation of the river.
It is the first of its kind during the tenure of Bangladesh to conduct such a survey in wide range including entire Karnaphuli starting from Kaptai dam to the Outer Anchorage of Kutubdia.
According to River experts, the survey will provide adequate knowledge on the present situation of the River Karnaphuli.


