Monday, 25 October, 2021, 5:29 PM
latest
Actor Mahmud Sajjad dies from post-Covid complications

Published : Monday, 25 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Actor Mahmud Sajjad dies from post-Covid complications

Actor Mahmud Sajjad dies from post-Covid complications

Prominent actor Mahmud Sajjad has died from coronavirus-related complications at the age of 73.
He breathed his last at 3:30 pm on Sunday at Dhaka Evercare Hospital, his brother M Hamid said.
Sajjad was admitted to the hospital on Sept 1 due to coronavirus-related complications. As his condition deteriorated, he was shifted into intensive care and remained there for more than a month and a half.
His body will be taken to the Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy at 11 am on Monday so people can pay their last respects, Hamid said. Later his mortal remains will be taken to his hometown in Mymensingh for burial. His acting career included performances in films including Zahir Raihan's "Sangsar", Khan Ataur Rahman's "Jhorer Pakhi" and "Apon Por".
Sajjad had been associated with the theatre since his early days in college. His first work was in a series titled, "Sakal Sandhya". Sajjad is survived by his wife Momtaz Begum and two children, Upal and Anjan.
Of his five brothers, Hamid is the former director-general of Bangladesh Television and his younger brother KM Khalid is the state minister for cultural affairs.     -bdnews24.com


