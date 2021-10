Banking Event

Uttara Bank Managing Director and CEO Mohammed Rabiul Hossain inaugurating newly constructed Bank-building in Rajshahi City and also the new premises of Shaheb Bazar Branch and Zonal Office, Rajshahi on Sunday. Deputy Managing Director Maksudul Hasan, General Manager-PRD Md. Rabiul Hasan Deputy General Manager and Zonal Head of Rajshai Zone Mohammad Liton Pasa Khan and local dignitaries are present on the occasion.