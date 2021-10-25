Video
Pubali Bank opens branch at Hotel InterContinental

Published : Monday, 25 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 105
Business Desk

Pubali Bank Limited has inaugurated its 484th branch at Hotel InterContinental, Dhaka in the Capital on Sunday having online banking facilities with a view to provide modern banking service, says a press release.     
Monzurur Rahman, Chairman, Board of Directors of Pubali Bank Ltd. formally inaugurated the branch as chief guest. Safiul Alam Khan Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO presided over the inaugural ceremony.
Directors- Rumana Sharif, M. Kabiruzzaman Yaqub, Azizur Rahman, Rana Laila Hafiz and Independent Director Mohammad Naushad Ali Chowdhury were present as special guests.
Mohammad Ali, Additional Managing Director and COO; Zahid Ahsan and Mohammad Shahadat Hossain - Deputy Managing Directors and Sultana Sarifun Nahar, General Manager and RM of Dhaka Central Region of Pubali Bank Ltd. were also present.
Speaking on the occasion, Monzurur Rahman said Pubali Bank is committed to provide the best & innovative banking services which is needed in the market in fastest possible time. As part for providing better services & meet client's increasing demand Pubali Bank has opened its 484th branch at Hotel InterContinental, Dhaka.
He expressed the hope that Pubali Bank would surely serve its customers with utmost satisfaction by applying modern technology through this branch. In this context he urged the local businessmen to avail of the facility of Pubali Bank to expand their ventures.
Managing Director Safiul Alam Khan Chowdhury said Pubali Bank has been providing better services for its customer with a promise to keep up its original tradition. He also said, PBL gives priority to providing opportunities and advantage to the customers through application of modern technologies.
He also urged all local people for extending co-operation to the bank and expressed the hope that the branch would significantly contribute in business development of this area. Branch Manager, local elites & businessmen attended the inaugural ceremony.


