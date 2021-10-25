

IFIC Bank runs special CSR activities across the country

IFIC Bank has conducted special CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) among three thousand one hundred thirty-six (3136) families in different districts, upazillas, unions, city corporations and municipal areas aiming to support the Covid-19 pandemic affected communities across the country. Food, health care, medical expenses and livelihood assistance were given to the affected families in presence of local elite and officials of the concerned bank branches, says a press release.Under IFIC Bank's own arrangement, the CSR activities have been executed through 67 branches among the poor, helpless and marginalized people and the families of persons temporarily unemployed due to coronavirus outbreak.