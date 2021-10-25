Video
Monday, 25 October, 2021, 5:28 PM
Home Business

Sonali Bank promotes Rezaul Karim as GM

Published : Monday, 25 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Business Desk

Md Rezaul Karim has been promoted to the post of General Manager of Sonali Bank- the largest stated owned commercial bank in the country. Prior to his new appointment, Md Rezaul Karim served as the manager (General Manager (In-charge) of Bank's largest branch Local Office.
He joined Sonali Bank Limited as senior officer in 1994 after securing first class first in honors and masters from Bangladesh Agricultural University in 1992.  
He served as branch manager of different important branches in Dhaka including Hazrat Sahjalal International Airport, Principal Office Dhaka (Central), General Managers Office, Khulna in his long 27 years of banking career.
Rezaul Karim visited different countries including Thailand, Malaysia and India. He is a diplomat associate of Institute of Bankers Bangladesh. He had been rewarded by Sonali Bank authority for being best manager of the bank.


