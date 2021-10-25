Video
BB tops in Cyber Drill 2021, bKash secures 2nd position

Published : Monday, 25 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70
Business Desk

Bangladesh Bank has topped the Cyber Drill 2021 while bKash has secured the 2nd position in the event organized for enhancing cyber incident handling capacity of the financial institutions.
A total of 38 financial institutions attended the Cyber Drill 2021 organized by Bangladesh Government's e-Government Computer Incident Response Team (BGD e-GOV CIRT) recently, marking 50 years of Bangladesh's independence and the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, says a press release.
In the drill, Bangladesh Bank secured first position obtaining 55 marks and bKash got second position with 52 marks.
The toppers of the drill have been selected based on the technological, infrastructural, analytical, and precautionary measures that financial institutions have taken to handle cyber-attack. Alongside the cyber drill, use of advanced technology and the necessity to organize more trainings on cyber security were also discussed during the day-long event.
Mohammad Azmal Huda, Chief Product and Technology Officer of bKash, said, "We put the highest importance on cyber security. To ensure cyber security, we continuously invest in this sector and put emphasis on developing technological know-how. This kind of cyber drill helps us evaluate our technological capability and also paves the way to achieving new areas of development".
Organized by BGD e-Gov CIRT, Bangladesh Computer Council and the Digital Security Agency coordinated the drill for the second time.


