Monday, 25 October, 2021, 5:28 PM
‘US Latinas work 22 months to earn annual salary of white men’

Published : Monday, 25 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41

NEW YORK, Oct 24: A Latina woman in the United States had to work 10 months longer to earn the same amount as a white man did in 2020, according to the new report.
Unidos US, a major Latino civil rights and advocacy organization, warned in its report "Closing The Latina Wealth Gap" that the Covid-19 pandemic has only aggravated the precarious situation Latina women on average face in the US.
Prior to the pandemic's beginning in March 2020, projections predicted the number of Latinas in the US workforce would increase nine times more than that of white women over the next ten years.
Yet Latinas make only 57 cents to the dollar made by white men, according to the report out this week.
Latinos also contracted the coronavirus at a rate of 1.7 times more than their white neighbors, and as a group faced significant challenges including overrepresentation in low-wage jobs with few chances to work remote, along with barriers to accessing paid sick or family leave.
"It is critical for future growth that the economic barriers and asset-building constraints that Latinas face are addressed," read the report. "One in four girls (and one in four of all children) in kindergarten is Hispanic." "We must create a world where they will have greater opportunities than their mothers -- and fathers -- did."
There are approximately 62.1 million Latinos living in the United States, according to the most recent census taken in 2020.    AFP


