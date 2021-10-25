Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 25 October, 2021, 5:28 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

FinMin lays NGO Bhaban foundation in city

Published : Monday, 25 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Business Correspondent

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal on Sunday laid the foundation stone of Bangladesh NGO Foundation Bhaban at Agargaonin the capital. The 12-storey building having two underground basements will be built at a cost of Taka 38.63 crore.
Once completed, Bangladesh NGO Foundation would get its permanent office and it is expected that the NGO Bureau would further strengthen the poverty alleviation activities of the foundation, said a Finance Ministry press release.
Speaking on the occasion, AHM Kamal said the year 2021 is a year to be remembered in national life for three events -- the birth centenary celebration of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the Golden Jubilee celebration of the country's independence and attaining the final eligibility of country's LDC graduation.
He said it is a matter of pride that the NGO Foundation has started building its own building this year.
Finance Secretary Abdur Rouf Talukder, Financial Institutions Secretary Sheikh Mohammad Salim Ullah, Chief Engineer of the Public Works Department Mohammad Shamim Akhter, among others, attended the programme. Bangladesh NGO Foundation Chairman and former Senior Secretary of the Finance Division Hedayetullah Al Mamun presided over the function.
Highlighting various socio-economic attainments over the last 12 years, the finance minister  said Bangladesh, under the farsighted leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, has attained an unprecedented 7.4 percent GDP growth on an average over the last one decade.
The finance ministry press release said the NGO Foundation has a current balance of Taka 270 crore although it received Taka 162 crore from the government as grant since its inception and thus distributed Taka 159.67 crore to its associate bodies from the profit. The finance minister said it indicates the important successes the NGO Foundation attained and added that it has been playing an important role in various poverty alleviation programmes in the rural areas by facilitating the lagging behind, extremely poor communities.
He said some 1,120 NGOs (under the NGO foundation) are continuing development activities at around 7,500 villages. Beside, these are also working to improve further the living standards of the people through conducting special credit operations in the rural areas during the COVID-19 pandemic.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Event
Pubali Bank opens branch at Hotel InterContinental
IFIC Bank runs special CSR activities across the country
Sonali Bank promotes Rezaul Karim as GM
BB tops in Cyber Drill 2021, bKash secures 2nd position
‘US Latinas work 22 months to earn annual salary of white men’
Lending thru agent banking rebounds in Aug
FinMin lays NGO Bhaban foundation in city


Latest News
Dybala saves Juve at Inter, Napoli's perfect start ends
S Indian legend Rajinikanth receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award
Indictment hearing in two cases against Khaleda Nov 3
South Asian nations should work to alleviate poverty: PM
Rabindra University teachers, employees freed after 10 hrs
Army personnel killed in Sirajganj road accident
Koko's wife visits Khaleda at Evercare Hospital
59 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
Messi muted as 10-man PSG draw with Marseille
DSEX dips below 7,000 points
Most Read News
China passes law to cut homework pressures on students
Bangladesh reports nine deaths from Covid
Prosecution seeks death penalty for 25 accused
Army Chief SM Shafiuddin Ahmed inspects stalls
US envoy urges North Korea to stop missile tests
Fostering sustainable agri-food systems
Sharjah wickets make Tigers upbeat to beat Sri Lanka today
Man held with 8 gold bars in Hili
Discipline at state-level collapses if misrule lingers: ASM Rab
Israel says to build over 1,300 new W.Bank settler homes
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft