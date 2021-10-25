FinMin lays NGO Bhaban foundation in city

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal on Sunday laid the foundation stone of Bangladesh NGO Foundation Bhaban at Agargaonin the capital. The 12-storey building having two underground basements will be built at a cost of Taka 38.63 crore.

Once completed, Bangladesh NGO Foundation would get its permanent office and it is expected that the NGO Bureau would further strengthen the poverty alleviation activities of the foundation, said a Finance Ministry press release.

Speaking on the occasion, AHM Kamal said the year 2021 is a year to be remembered in national life for three events -- the birth centenary celebration of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the Golden Jubilee celebration of the country's independence and attaining the final eligibility of country's LDC graduation.

He said it is a matter of pride that the NGO Foundation has started building its own building this year.

Finance Secretary Abdur Rouf Talukder, Financial Institutions Secretary Sheikh Mohammad Salim Ullah, Chief Engineer of the Public Works Department Mohammad Shamim Akhter, among others, attended the programme. Bangladesh NGO Foundation Chairman and former Senior Secretary of the Finance Division Hedayetullah Al Mamun presided over the function.

Highlighting various socio-economic attainments over the last 12 years, the finance minister said Bangladesh, under the farsighted leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, has attained an unprecedented 7.4 percent GDP growth on an average over the last one decade.

The finance ministry press release said the NGO Foundation has a current balance of Taka 270 crore although it received Taka 162 crore from the government as grant since its inception and thus distributed Taka 159.67 crore to its associate bodies from the profit. The finance minister said it indicates the important successes the NGO Foundation attained and added that it has been playing an important role in various poverty alleviation programmes in the rural areas by facilitating the lagging behind, extremely poor communities.

He said some 1,120 NGOs (under the NGO foundation) are continuing development activities at around 7,500 villages. Beside, these are also working to improve further the living standards of the people through conducting special credit operations in the rural areas during the COVID-19 pandemic.











