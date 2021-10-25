Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 25 October, 2021, 5:28 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Change food habit to reduce dependency on rice: Razzaque

Published : Monday, 25 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 106
Business Correspondent

Agriculture Minister Dr Abdur Razzaque on Sunday laid emphasis on gradually changing food habit by people and take to eat other nutritious food and fruits reducing dependence on rice intake.
"Per-capita rice consumption in Bangladesh is 400 grams daily which is highest in the world, in many countries people's average rice consumption is only 200 grams daily, " he said.
The minister came up with the remarks while speaking as chief guest at a function titled 'Bangladesh's 50 years: Achievements and Diversifications in agriculture'.
Bangladesh Agriculture Journalist Forum (BAJF) and Bangla Daily Bonik Barta jointly organised the programme at a city hotel marking 50 years of Bangladesh's independence.
Dr Md Shajahan Kabir, DG of Bangladesh Rice Research Institution (BRRI), presented the keynote paper on 'Rice based agriculture transformation in Bangladesh: research and policy nexus.'
He mentioned in the presentation that so far around 137 varieties of rice have been developed by BRRI which helped the country to become self-reliant in food production.
He also said one taka investment in agriculture research brings 51 times higher return. FAO representative in Bangladesh Robert D. Simpson, USAID mission director Kathryn David Steven also spoke on the occasion as special guests.
President of BAJF Iftekhar Mahmud presided over the function while Editor of Bonik Barta Dewan Hanif Mahmud moderated it.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Event
Pubali Bank opens branch at Hotel InterContinental
IFIC Bank runs special CSR activities across the country
Sonali Bank promotes Rezaul Karim as GM
BB tops in Cyber Drill 2021, bKash secures 2nd position
‘US Latinas work 22 months to earn annual salary of white men’
Lending thru agent banking rebounds in Aug
FinMin lays NGO Bhaban foundation in city


Latest News
Dybala saves Juve at Inter, Napoli's perfect start ends
S Indian legend Rajinikanth receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award
Indictment hearing in two cases against Khaleda Nov 3
South Asian nations should work to alleviate poverty: PM
Rabindra University teachers, employees freed after 10 hrs
Army personnel killed in Sirajganj road accident
Koko's wife visits Khaleda at Evercare Hospital
59 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
Messi muted as 10-man PSG draw with Marseille
DSEX dips below 7,000 points
Most Read News
China passes law to cut homework pressures on students
Bangladesh reports nine deaths from Covid
Prosecution seeks death penalty for 25 accused
Army Chief SM Shafiuddin Ahmed inspects stalls
US envoy urges North Korea to stop missile tests
Fostering sustainable agri-food systems
Sharjah wickets make Tigers upbeat to beat Sri Lanka today
Man held with 8 gold bars in Hili
Discipline at state-level collapses if misrule lingers: ASM Rab
Israel says to build over 1,300 new W.Bank settler homes
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft