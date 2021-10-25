Change food habit to reduce dependency on rice: Razzaque

Agriculture Minister Dr Abdur Razzaque on Sunday laid emphasis on gradually changing food habit by people and take to eat other nutritious food and fruits reducing dependence on rice intake.

"Per-capita rice consumption in Bangladesh is 400 grams daily which is highest in the world, in many countries people's average rice consumption is only 200 grams daily, " he said.

The minister came up with the remarks while speaking as chief guest at a function titled 'Bangladesh's 50 years: Achievements and Diversifications in agriculture'.

Bangladesh Agriculture Journalist Forum (BAJF) and Bangla Daily Bonik Barta jointly organised the programme at a city hotel marking 50 years of Bangladesh's independence.

Dr Md Shajahan Kabir, DG of Bangladesh Rice Research Institution (BRRI), presented the keynote paper on 'Rice based agriculture transformation in Bangladesh: research and policy nexus.'

He mentioned in the presentation that so far around 137 varieties of rice have been developed by BRRI which helped the country to become self-reliant in food production.

He also said one taka investment in agriculture research brings 51 times higher return. FAO representative in Bangladesh Robert D. Simpson, USAID mission director Kathryn David Steven also spoke on the occasion as special guests.

President of BAJF Iftekhar Mahmud presided over the function while Editor of Bonik Barta Dewan Hanif Mahmud moderated it.



















