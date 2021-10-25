Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 25 October, 2021, 5:28 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Gazprom could cut gas to Moldova if contract not signed

Published : Monday, 25 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33

MOSCOW, Oct 24: Moscow's Gazprom could cut Moldova's gas supply if the country does not settle its bill and sign a new contract, the energy giant's top official was quoted by Russia's Interfax news agency as saying.
Moldova declared a 30-day state of emergency on Friday in an effort to secure the ex-Soviet country cheaper natural gas from Europe after Moscow -- its traditional supplier -- raised prices.
Gazprom's Sergei Kupriyanov said Chisinau owed the company $709 million (610 million euros).
Moldova's contract with Gazprom ran out in September, but Kupriyanov said the pair were able to "meet half way" and extend a contract for October.
"If payment for gas supplies is not fully paid and a contract is not signed from December, then Gazprom will halt gas supplies to Moldova," he told Interfax.
The country of 2.6 million people wedged between Romania and Ukraine gets gas from Russia via its pro-Russian separatist region of Transnistria and Ukraine.
Gazprom this month hiked prices more than 40 percent to $790 per thousand cubic metres from $550 -- a level Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu said was "not justified and not realistic" for Europe's poorest country.
Despite the contract being extended, Moldovan Prime Minster Natalia Gavrilita said on Friday the country was receiving a third less natural gas than usual for October.
"We face a critical situation," she said. She told parliament Moldova would be seeking supplies from EU countries and thanked Romania and Ukraine for already providing some gas.
The month-long state of emergency, which will last until November 20, gives Moldovan utility company Energocom the powers to secure gas from other countries.
The country's gas shortages come amid skyrocketing gas prices that some in Europe have blamed on Moscow not providing additional supplies to put pressure on the continent.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Event
Pubali Bank opens branch at Hotel InterContinental
IFIC Bank runs special CSR activities across the country
Sonali Bank promotes Rezaul Karim as GM
BB tops in Cyber Drill 2021, bKash secures 2nd position
‘US Latinas work 22 months to earn annual salary of white men’
Lending thru agent banking rebounds in Aug
FinMin lays NGO Bhaban foundation in city


Latest News
Dybala saves Juve at Inter, Napoli's perfect start ends
S Indian legend Rajinikanth receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award
Indictment hearing in two cases against Khaleda Nov 3
South Asian nations should work to alleviate poverty: PM
Rabindra University teachers, employees freed after 10 hrs
Army personnel killed in Sirajganj road accident
Koko's wife visits Khaleda at Evercare Hospital
59 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
Messi muted as 10-man PSG draw with Marseille
DSEX dips below 7,000 points
Most Read News
China passes law to cut homework pressures on students
Bangladesh reports nine deaths from Covid
Prosecution seeks death penalty for 25 accused
Army Chief SM Shafiuddin Ahmed inspects stalls
US envoy urges North Korea to stop missile tests
Fostering sustainable agri-food systems
Sharjah wickets make Tigers upbeat to beat Sri Lanka today
Man held with 8 gold bars in Hili
Discipline at state-level collapses if misrule lingers: ASM Rab
Israel says to build over 1,300 new W.Bank settler homes
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft