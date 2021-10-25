Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 25 October, 2021, 5:27 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

China to expand property tax trial to check speculation

Published : Monday, 25 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29

BEIJING, Oct 24: China is set to expand pilot property tax reforms, state media reported, as the government battles real estate speculation in the world's second-biggest economy.
China's housing market took off after key 1998 reforms sparked a building boom on the back of rapid urbanisation and wealth accumulation.
But as prices soared, so did worries about wealth disparity and the resulting potential for social instability.
China's top legislature, the National People's Congress Standing Committee, on Saturday approved the latest plan to promote "rational housing consumption", according to the official Xinhua news agency.
Under the five-year pilot scheme, Xinhua added, property tax will be levied on all types of real estate, excluding some rural homes.
Further details, such as its start date and target areas, are expected to be disclosed at a later date. The announcement comes with President Xi Jinping pushing for more "common prosperity" in China aimed at spreading wealth more evenly.
In 2011, authorities started trials in Shanghai and Chongqing targeting high-end private residential properties for taxation.
There have been talks to expand such taxation, but localities have been reluctant, worried it will drag down property values and dampen demand for land, a key source of local government revenue, state-run tabloid Global Times said Saturday.
China's real estate sector is in troubled waters, with home sales slumping 16.9 percent on-year in September and deeply indebted property giant Evergrande battling a liquidity crisis.
Some analysts believe, however, the latest tax move is aimed at preventing prices from rebounding to earlier levels. "The chances of a national tax being implemented are much higher now," said Mark Williams of Capital Economics last week as reports emerged that a plan was being stalled.    AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Event
Pubali Bank opens branch at Hotel InterContinental
IFIC Bank runs special CSR activities across the country
Sonali Bank promotes Rezaul Karim as GM
BB tops in Cyber Drill 2021, bKash secures 2nd position
‘US Latinas work 22 months to earn annual salary of white men’
Lending thru agent banking rebounds in Aug
FinMin lays NGO Bhaban foundation in city


Latest News
Dybala saves Juve at Inter, Napoli's perfect start ends
S Indian legend Rajinikanth receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award
Indictment hearing in two cases against Khaleda Nov 3
South Asian nations should work to alleviate poverty: PM
Rabindra University teachers, employees freed after 10 hrs
Army personnel killed in Sirajganj road accident
Koko's wife visits Khaleda at Evercare Hospital
59 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
Messi muted as 10-man PSG draw with Marseille
DSEX dips below 7,000 points
Most Read News
China passes law to cut homework pressures on students
Bangladesh reports nine deaths from Covid
Prosecution seeks death penalty for 25 accused
Army Chief SM Shafiuddin Ahmed inspects stalls
US envoy urges North Korea to stop missile tests
Fostering sustainable agri-food systems
Sharjah wickets make Tigers upbeat to beat Sri Lanka today
Man held with 8 gold bars in Hili
Discipline at state-level collapses if misrule lingers: ASM Rab
Israel says to build over 1,300 new W.Bank settler homes
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft