Monday, 25 October, 2021, 5:27 PM
Bproperty gives real estate solutions in Bashundhara RA

Published : Monday, 25 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24
Business Desk

The first three quarters of 2021 saw a significant influx of new listings being added to the Bproperty website. Approximately 70,000 new listings from Dhaka were added during this period, of which, about 7.5% of all listings intended for sale were from Bashundhara R/A alone.
Similarly, about 3% of all rental properties from Dhaka that were added in 2021 so far, have been from the Bashundhara R/A. Moreover, compared to the first three quarters of 2020, Bproperty saw the demand for property purchase in the area rose by 243% while demand for property rent rose by 74%.
As of September 2021, the demand to supply ratio for property in Bashundhara R/A on the platform stands at 3:1. To address this growing surge in demand, and a high level of supply, Bproperty, the country's only complete real estate solutions provider, has recently opened a marketplace in Bashundhara R/A. This is the 8th marketplace of Bproperty, says a press release.
Bproperty has apartments, duplexes, plots and even entire buildings currently listed in Bashundhara R/A. According to most recent data from Bproperty, during the first three quarters of 2021 on the platform, 37% of home seekers in the area in 2021 so far were looking for apartments that are between 1,001 sq ft to 1,500 sq ft. and about 19% had a preference for flats that are within 1,000 sq ft. in size, while 16% had a preference for flats ranging between 1,501 to 2,500 sq ft. In terms of bedroom preference, nearly 60% of the people were looking for a 3-bedroom home. Moreover, about 36% of home seekers in Bashundhara R/A with specified budget requirements want homes between Tk50 lac to Tk1 crore, and about 25% have a budget of Tk1 crore to Tk 3 crore
About 8% of all property-related queries made to Bproperty in the first three quarters of 2021 have been regarding properties in Bashundhara R/A, further attesting to high demand for property in the area.
Bashundhara R/A is also steadily flourishing into the next commercial hub of the capital. Commercial listings on the company's website mainly include office spaces and shops for both sale and for rent.
The services available at Bproperty Marketplace Bashundhara include comprehensive support regarding buying, selling, and renting of residential and commercial real estate, as well as financial consultation and legal services. The company has recently launched interior design solutions too.
Open seven days a week, from 9:30 am to 6:30 pm, the marketplace is located on the 5th floor of House No. 236, Road 2, Block B, Bashundhara, Dhaka, 1230. It is to be mentioned that this is the 8th Bproperty Marketplace with others being located in Mirpur, Dhanmondi, Mohammadpur, Banani, Rampura, and two in Uttara.


