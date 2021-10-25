Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 25 October, 2021, 5:27 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

realme launches GT Master Edition smartphone thru Daraz

Published : Monday, 25 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Business Desk

Youth-centric brand realme has recently launched their flagship killer 'realme GT Master Edition' in the Bangladeshi market. realme fans can buy the realme GT Master Edition from Daraz through 12-month EMI facilities using selected bank cards.
Available in two colors - Voyager Grey and Daybreak Blue, realme GT Master Edition's market price is BDT 33, 990 only. To buy this phone, click - https://click.daraz.com.bd/e/_6ymYL.  
realme GT Master Edition is the first phone in Bangladesh equipped with the flagship processor Snapdragon 778G 5G. Facilitated with industry's first 3D leather back, Super AMOLED display with 120Hz screen refresh rate, 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, GT Master Edition has been designed by famous Japanese industrial designer Naoto Fukasawa. This phone has adopted the suitcase design on its back that will inspire the youth to explore more. Equipped with Super AMOLED fullscreen, realme GT Master Edition delivers very smooth and fast performance. It also features world's first 64MP street photography camera. With the help of its 32MP selfie camera, the users can enjoy professional street photography and capture beautiful photos with minute details.   
realme is developing a diverse portfolio of 5G products with an aim to offer 100 million 5G phones in the next three years to the young users. Besides affordable 5G phones, realme will also bring more AIoT products to young consumers as realme has entered AIoT 2.0 development phase with its advanced '1+5+T' strategy. According to Canalys, realme became the top 1 smartphone maker in Bangladesh during Q2, 2021. realme has also become a top 6 smartphone vendor in the global rankings, according to Counterpoint research.     


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Event
Pubali Bank opens branch at Hotel InterContinental
IFIC Bank runs special CSR activities across the country
Sonali Bank promotes Rezaul Karim as GM
BB tops in Cyber Drill 2021, bKash secures 2nd position
‘US Latinas work 22 months to earn annual salary of white men’
Lending thru agent banking rebounds in Aug
FinMin lays NGO Bhaban foundation in city


Latest News
Dybala saves Juve at Inter, Napoli's perfect start ends
S Indian legend Rajinikanth receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award
Indictment hearing in two cases against Khaleda Nov 3
South Asian nations should work to alleviate poverty: PM
Rabindra University teachers, employees freed after 10 hrs
Army personnel killed in Sirajganj road accident
Koko's wife visits Khaleda at Evercare Hospital
59 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
Messi muted as 10-man PSG draw with Marseille
DSEX dips below 7,000 points
Most Read News
China passes law to cut homework pressures on students
Bangladesh reports nine deaths from Covid
Prosecution seeks death penalty for 25 accused
Army Chief SM Shafiuddin Ahmed inspects stalls
US envoy urges North Korea to stop missile tests
Fostering sustainable agri-food systems
Sharjah wickets make Tigers upbeat to beat Sri Lanka today
Man held with 8 gold bars in Hili
Discipline at state-level collapses if misrule lingers: ASM Rab
Israel says to build over 1,300 new W.Bank settler homes
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft