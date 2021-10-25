realme launches GT Master Edition smartphone thru Daraz

Youth-centric brand realme has recently launched their flagship killer 'realme GT Master Edition' in the Bangladeshi market. realme fans can buy the realme GT Master Edition from Daraz through 12-month EMI facilities using selected bank cards.

Available in two colors - Voyager Grey and Daybreak Blue, realme GT Master Edition's market price is BDT 33, 990 only. To buy this phone, click - https://click.daraz.com.bd/e/_6ymYL.

realme GT Master Edition is the first phone in Bangladesh equipped with the flagship processor Snapdragon 778G 5G. Facilitated with industry's first 3D leather back, Super AMOLED display with 120Hz screen refresh rate, 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, GT Master Edition has been designed by famous Japanese industrial designer Naoto Fukasawa. This phone has adopted the suitcase design on its back that will inspire the youth to explore more. Equipped with Super AMOLED fullscreen, realme GT Master Edition delivers very smooth and fast performance. It also features world's first 64MP street photography camera. With the help of its 32MP selfie camera, the users can enjoy professional street photography and capture beautiful photos with minute details.

realme is developing a diverse portfolio of 5G products with an aim to offer 100 million 5G phones in the next three years to the young users. Besides affordable 5G phones, realme will also bring more AIoT products to young consumers as realme has entered AIoT 2.0 development phase with its advanced '1+5+T' strategy. According to Canalys, realme became the top 1 smartphone maker in Bangladesh during Q2, 2021. realme has also become a top 6 smartphone vendor in the global rankings, according to Counterpoint research.



















