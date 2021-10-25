

7-day building tools expo begins in Gazipur

The seven-day expo will bring down the curtain on October 30 next.

The expo is showcasing various types of used and reconditioned machines of Caterpillar owned by BanglaCAT in good numbers, for an opportunity to buy instantly from the site right away.

It's a good occasion for concerned stakeholders to take the leverage out of this event by owning the most demanding earthmoving machines & heavy construction equipment at the most economical and affordable price range.

Bangla Trac Limited, authorized dealer of Caterpillar Inc. USA in Bangladesh with the brand name of BanglaCAT, are keeping the expo live everyday from 10 AM to 6 PM for the visitors for live demonstration with trial facility.

"This is going to be a mega event for big machines! So, we are cordially welcoming everyone to experience the drive of our very own earthmoving machines and heavy construction equipment, when reliability meets affordability. The most demanding brand in the segment of earthmoving machines & heavy construction equipment, CATERPILLAR, are getting offered at the most economical and affordable price range in the expo, so it's an exclusive opportunity for concerned industry. Come to our Yard, inspect the machines, stay for the experience, and own the best deal."- the company Bangla Trac Limited shared this in a media statement. The venue of this event, which is the rental yard of BanglaCAT, is located at the Mathbari, Pubail, Ulukhola, Gazipur.

Being one of the largest contributors in the field of infrastructure development and power generation, BanglaCAT strongly believes that the country will march forward with the intend to become a powerhouse in the global economy.







