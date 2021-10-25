Business Events

Canada High Commissioner to Bangladesh Mrs. Angela Dark (2nd from right) meets Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Mahbubul Alam (2nd from left) at the World Trade Center at the port city on Sunday. They discussed expansion of bilateral trade and investment between the two countries.US Deputy Ambassador to Bangladesh Helen LaFave and Beximco Group Director and CEO Syed Naved Husain (standing with others in the rear row) and others pose during a visit to the Beximco Industrial Park at Sarabo, Kashimpur, Gazipuron on Saturday. The visitors were very impressed to see Beximco's fully vertical state of the art Textiles Manufacturing and World Largest Sustainable Modern Washing Plant. They were also overwhelmed by visiting Beximco's vertical Ceramics Plant (Shinepukur Ceramics Ltd.) where they are producing premium quality Bone-China and Porcelain tableware.