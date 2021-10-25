Video
Monday, 25 October, 2021
Mastercard, BRAC launch Titanium card in BD

Published : Monday, 25 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

Mastercard and BRAC Bank Sunday launched Mastercard Millennial Titanium Credit Card, catering exclusively to the lifestyle and aspiration of millennials and young working professionals in Bangladesh.
Through this card, Mastercard and BRAC Bank will offer unique, personalized solutions that meet the needs of millennials, as the digital-first generation hits its prime spending years, says a press release.  
The card's welcome pack offers unparalleled rewards and benefits including cashback, vouchers, and discount on e-commerce portals, clothing shops, beauty salons and online bookstores.
Other benefits include bonus reward points on grocery and online transactions, BOGO (Buy-One-Get-One) hotel stays, dining and lifestyle offers at more than 5,500 partner outlets in Bangladesh, two complimentary visits to airport lounges per year, and 500 bonus points on the endorsement of a minimum USD 5,000 on travel.
In addition, the card will allow millennial to make a retail purchase at a 0% interest rate. The Mastercard Millennial Titanium Credit Card also comes with year-round offers including chance to earn 1,000 reward points monthly on a minimum cumulative spend of BDT 5,000 at Gloria Jeans, North End Coffee, Crimson Cup, Coopers, Domino's Pizza, and double bonus reward points on a monthly spend on selective weekend grocery transactions and up to 15% cashback on selective online food delivery apps.
Selim R. F. Hussain, Managing Director and CEO, BRAC Bank Ltd, said: "As the next generation digital bank for all, BRAC Bank is pleased to jointly announce the launch of the Millennial Credit Card offered for the first time in Bangladesh. We believe, it is high time to engage the youth, the prime promoter of digital lifestyle, with the economy and empower them so that they can realize their full potential. With ever-evolving technologies within reach, BRAC Bank hopes this endeavor will not only complement their unique lifestyle needs but also help them advance in their personal and professional fields."
Syed Mohammad Kamal, Country Manager, Bangladesh, Mastercard, said:"Today millennials account for one-third of Bangladesh's population. With continuously evolving aspirations, this generation of mobile-first digital natives provides a tremendous opportunity to drive a less-cash economy. As a technology company in the payments industry, Mastercard combines safety and security with seamless user experiences that are highly valued by millennials. Mastercard is delighted to partner with BRAC Bank to launch this first of its kind card in Bangladesh."
Eminent young artists Zohad Reza Chowdhury, Vocalist of the band Nemesis, and actor Tasnia Farin have also welcomed the features of Mastercard Millenial Credit Card. They both expressed their excitement and agreed to endorse the card among the country's millennial.


